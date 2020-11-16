Virtual Book Launch Set For Imelda's Secret, A Novel Exposing The Secret Shame Of "Comfort Women" During World War II

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liza Gino , author of Imelda's Secret , a novel based on real-life accounts of "comfort women" and sexual slavery during World War II, announced a virtual book launch to be held on Friday, November 20th at 4 p.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liza Gino , author of Imelda's Secret , a novel based on real-life accounts of "comfort women" and sexual slavery during World War II, announced a virtual book launch to be held on Friday, November 20th at 4 p.m. PST. Hosted by Odette Alcazaren-Keeley, Director of the Maynard 200 fellowship program at Maynard Institute for Journalism, the virtual event will include a panel-style discussion of Imelda's Secret and showcase a video featuring "comfort women" Lola Narcisa and Lola Estilita. The forum aims to discuss the secrecy surrounding the trauma and the long-term impact of such actions on these women, and the need for community and advocacy to bring about healing.

The panelists to be featured in the virtual book launch for Imelda's Secret include:

Roger Neill — Award-winning film and television composer who composed the music for Imelda's Secret

Sharon Silva — Director of Lila Pilipina

— Director of Lila Pilipina Angeli Clarisse Latta — Artist of the front cover for Imelda's Secret and Founder of Angeli's Art Studio

— Artist of the front cover for Imelda's Secret and Founder of Angeli's Art Studio Maria Isabel Lopez — Artist of the back cover for Imelda's Secret and award-winning actress

Yolanda Ortega Stern — Model of the front cover for Imelda's Secret and Chairman of One World Institute

— Model of the front cover for Imelda's Secret and Chairman of One World Institute Judith Mirkinson — Writer of the preface for Imelda's Secret and President of the "Comfort Women" Justice Coalition

— Writer of the preface for Imelda's Secret and President of the "Comfort Women" Justice Coalition Miho Kim — Writer of the forward for Imelda's Secret and Co-Founder of the "Comfort Women" Justice Coalition

— Writer of the forward for Imelda's Secret and Co-Founder of the "Comfort Women" Justice Coalition Jeannie Celestial, Ph.D. — Writer of the introduction for Imelda's Secret and Clinical Psychologist at Kaiser Permanente

Pastor Rozita Villanueva Lee — Writer of the 'Prayer for Healing Victims of Abuse' for Imelda's Secret and Board of Governor member of the National Federation of Filipino American Associations

"The launch of Imelda's Secret is a major moment, not just for me, but for the 'comfort women' and all those seeking justice for the atrocities of sexual slavery," said Gino. "I am honored to have those involved in creating content and artwork for Imelda's Secret by my side for this virtual book launch event. Together, we hope to bring awareness to this war crime and visibility to a global responsibility to protect human rights."

Imelda's Secret brings readers into the hearts and minds of the novel's characters Imelda and Gloria, and other trauma survivors. In most cultures, the topic of sexual violence is unmentionable. Survivors may keep their abuse secret from the people around them for self-preservation and survival. Imelda's Secret encourages abuse survivors to acknowledge and honor their pain and have the courage to seek support and healing. The novel beckons survivors to reclaim their bodies and minds and to find healing and integration.

Register here to attend the Imelda's Secret virtual book launch for free and automatically enter several drawings to win an autographed copy of Imelda's Secret by the authors and artists. Get a coupon code for $5 off by texting iSecretto 22828.

Imelda's Secret is available for purchase on Amazon Kindle for $14.99 and in paperback on the Imelda's Secret store for $32.99. Paperback copies purchased on the Imelda's Secret store will be signed by Gino, and readers will also have the option to add a personal dedication in the book.

About Imelda's Secret

Based on real-life accounts, Imelda's Secret delves into the story of two cousins, who are still grappling with the emotional scars from being forced into sexual slavery as "comfort women" during the Japanese occupation of the Philippines during World War II. These women were abducted from their families and stripped of their dignity. Imelda's Secret exposes the experiences of "comfort women" and their secret shame in the hopes of sparking awareness and advocacy in all who read it. For more information, please visit ImeldasSecret.com .

Media Contact

Liza Gino info@imeldassecret.com (415) 684-8114

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-book-launch-set-for-imeldas-secret-a-novel-exposing-the-secret-shame-of-comfort-women-during-world-war-ii-301172720.html

SOURCE Liza Gino