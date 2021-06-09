Virtual Assistant Market To Grow By USD 4.12 Billion|Key Drivers And Market Forecasts|17000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual assistant market is poised to grow by USD 4.

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual assistant market is poised to grow by USD 4.12 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour. Download FREE Sample Report

The report on the virtual assistant market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for enhanced customer service.

The virtual assistant market analysis includes end-user, type, and geography landscape. This study identifies the benefits offered to content consumers, owners, and publishers as one of the prime reasons driving the virtual assistant market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The virtual assistant market covers the following areas:

Virtual Assistant Market SizingVirtual Assistant Market ForecastVirtual Assistant Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

CX Co.

eGain Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Nuance Communications Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Synthetix Ltd.

VA Company LLC

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market- The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market is segmented by technology (AR and VR) and geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Manufacturing Industry- The artificial intelligence (AI) market in the manufacturing industry is segmented by application (predictive maintenance and machine inspection, production planning, quality control, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Spoken commands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Text-to-speech - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

CX Co.

eGain Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Nuance Communications Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Synthetix Ltd.

VA Company LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/virtual-assistant-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-assistant-market-to-grow-by-usd-4-12-billionkey-drivers-and-market-forecasts17000-technavio-research-reports-301308553.html

SOURCE Technavio