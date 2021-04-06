Virtual Assistant Market To Grow By $ 4.12 Billion | COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Drivers, Trends, And Products Offered By Major Vendors | Technavio

120-page report and TOC analyzes the virtual assistant market by end-user (automotive, BFSI, government, retail, and others), type (spoken commands and text-to-speech), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The global virtual assistant market is expected to grow by USD 4.12 billion, exhibiting a CAGR of almost 12% during 2021-2025, according to Technavio's latest market report. Based on our research, the application software sector witnessed a mixed impact due to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also throws light on the pre- and post-impact of COVID-19 on businesses.

Download a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

The automotive segment will generate maximum revenue in the virtual assistant market, owing to the increasing investments by carmakers to provide better user experiences. In terms of geography, APAC will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the increased adoption of chatbots in healthcare, BFSI, and travel industries in the region.

Virtual Assistant Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Increasing demand for advanced customer services and advanced software

Demand for enhanced customer service

Smartphones with intelligent virtual assistants supporting human interactions

In addition, the report identifies the benefits offered to content consumers, owners, and publishers as a major trend in the virtual assistant market. People with disabilities find it difficult to read enormous amounts of text or data. This has increased the adoption of virtual assistants to provide easy access to website content to help such users. Virtual assistants also provide users the option to listen to the content rather than reading the content online, which enhances convenience as well as user engagement. This trend is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to vendors during the forecast period.

The report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Request a Free Sample Report in Miuntes!

Virtual Assistant Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Alphabet Inc.: The company offers Google Assistant. It can make calls and send messages by reading human speech.

Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers the Amazon Virtual Assistant. It provides administrative support to business owners online/offsite.

Apple Inc.: The company offers Siri. It helps users take calls or send texts without a touch.

CX Co.: The company offers chat bots, intelligent virtual assistant and other products.

eGain Corp.: The company offers eGain Virtual Assistant. It is a chatbot.

Reasons to Buy Virtual Assistant Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist virtual assistant market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the virtual assistant market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the virtual assistant market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA

, APAC, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of virtual assistant market vendors

This report can be personalized according to your business needs.

Enquire Before Purchasing

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Chatbot Market - Global chatbot market is segmented by end-user (retail, BFSI, travel and hospitality, government, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Receive an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market - Global artificial intelligence platforms market is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Receive an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/virtual-assistant-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-assistant-market-to-grow-by--4-12-billion--covid-19-impact-analysis-key-drivers-trends-and-products-offered-by-major-vendors--technavio-301261836.html

SOURCE Technavio