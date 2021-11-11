Virtu's Triton Execution Management System Takes Top Ranking For The Second Consecutive Year In The TRADE's Global 2021 EMS Survey

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) - Get Virtu Financial, Inc. Class A Report, a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity, execution services and analytics and connectivity products is pleased to announce that Virtu's Triton EMS took the top ranking position for the second consecutive in The TRADE's global 2021 Execution Management Systems Survey 1 .

Over 460 survey responses from buy side traders, heads of trading, IT, operations and support, rated each EMS provider on a numerical scale from 1.0 (Very Weak) to 7.0 (Excellent), covering 13 functional criteria. Virtu recorded year-on-year increases across all surveyed categories, earning an average score of 6.34 (of 7.0) up +0.14 from 2020 and +0.41 points above the overall survey average of 5.93. Virtu outperformed the survey average in all 13 categories and earned above 6.0 (Very Good) in 12 out of 13 categories.

In this year's survey, respondents were also asked to rank the four most important features of their EMS in order of importance and they selected (1) ease-of-use, (2) post-implementation client service, (3) number of connections to different executing brokers and (4) integration with internal systems as the most important EMS features. Virtu recorded top ranking and year-over-year increases (+) in the respondent-identified most important categories including, ease of use (6.45, +0.58), client service personnel (6.62, +0.16), breadth of broker algorithms (6.46, +0.24), FIX capabilities (6.43, +0.09) ease of (6.45, +0.44), handling of new versions/releases (6.22,+0.51) and overall cost of operation (6.29, +0.10).

"In response to client feedback, we invested in numerous performance enhancements in global equities and in substantially expanding Triton's multi-asset functionality across futures, FX and fixed income workflows. We are pleased and honored to see our client-driven investments recognized by this year's survey," said Michael Loggia Global Head of Workflow Solutions. "Triton is better positioned than ever to address more of our clients' ever-growing needs and we have many exciting deliverables on the horizon."

"Technology is supposed make a trader's life easier, not harder. All of our focus is on that―listen to clients and build tools designed to help them scale and reduce operational risk," said Steve Cavoli, Global Head of Virtu Execution Services. "We don't try to be fancy or overcomplicate matters―we focus on the client and build tools they need."

Virtu is grateful to its clients and The TRADE's survey respondents for recognizing Triton as the top ranked EMS again this year. The firm extends its acknowledgment and appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the EMS team and other supporting teams for their collaboration and tireless efforts to deliver an outstanding client experience.

About Virtu FinancialVirtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu's product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu's integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

1 Analysis for The TRADE's 2021 EMS survey was carried out by Aite-Novarica Group.

