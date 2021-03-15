VirTra Sets Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Earnings Call For Monday, March 29, 2021 At 4:30 P.m. ET

TEMPE, Ariz., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets, will hold a conference call on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

VirTra management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, March 29, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) U.S. dial-in number: 888-506-0062International number: 973-528-0011Conference Code: 767811 Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 29, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010International replay number: 919-882-2331Replay ID: 40315

About VirTraVirTra (VTSI) - Get Report is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra's mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com. Investor Relations Contact:Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher VTSI@gatewayir.com 949-574-3860