Virtana Wins The 2021 Digital Innovator Award From Intellyx

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellyx, the first and only analyst firm dedicated to digital transformation, today announced that Virtana , the AIOps observability company for hybrid cloud, has joined the inaugural class of their 2021 Digital Innovator Award.

Kash Shaikh, President and CEO of Virtana, commented, "I am pleased to see Virtana recognized by analyst firm Intellyx. The credit goes to our team that is working hard to continue the momentum, creating innovative digital transformation solutions for our growing list of Global 2000 customers with our new SaaS Platform."

As an industry analyst firm that focuses on enterprise digital transformation and the disruptive vendors that support it, Intellyx interacts with numerous innovators in the enterprise IT marketplace. To honor these vendors, Intellyx has established the Intellyx Digital Innovator Awards.

"At Intellyx, we get dozens of PR pitches each day from a wide range of vendors," said Jason Bloomberg, President of Intellyx. "We will only set up briefings with the most disruptive and innovative firms in their space. That's why it made sense for us to call out the companies that made the cut."

For more details on the award and to see other winners, visit the 2021 Intellyx Digital Innovator awards page here .

About Virtana

Virtana delivers the industry's first unified observability platform for migrating, optimizing, and managing application workloads across public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Using artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) technologies, including machine learning and advanced data analytics, the cloud-agnostic Virtana Platform solves the most difficult challenges facing enterprises as they seek to leverage public clouds. The SaaS platform enables a "know before you go" approach by providing intelligent observability into which workloads to migrate. It also ensures that unexpected costs and performance degradation are avoided once workloads are operating in the cloud. With the Virtana Platform, enterprises can confidently speed cloud adoption and reduce cloud operating costs by simplifying management of their IT environments.

