Virpax® Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Board Of Directors With The Appointment Of Gerald W. Bruce And Michael F. Dubin, CPA To Its Board

Virpax ® Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Virpax" or the "Company") (VRPX) , a company specializing in developing pharmaceutical product candidates for pain management, today announced the appointment of Gerald W. Bruce and Michael F. Dubin, CPA to its Board of Directors.

"I am pleased that we are adding two such highly knowledgeable professionals to our Board of Directors. Each of them has valuable experience and we look forward to their contributions," commented Virpax Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Anthony P. Mack.

About Gerald W. Bruce

Gerald W. Bruce, the Company's Executive Vice President, and Commercial Operations Officer since August 2017, has spent over 30 years, including 20 years in senior leadership roles, in the pharmaceutical and medical nutrition industries. Mr. Bruce was the Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at NitroMed where he was responsible for building the commercial strategy and led the team responsible for the development and implementation of the commercial plan for the start-up company's first product for the treatment of heart failure. He spent close to ten years in the medical nutrition industry where he was Vice President of Sales for Nutricia North America, Danone Medical Nutrition Division.

Mr. Bruce started his career at Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report where he held leadership positions of increasing responsibility in sales and marketing ending with his role as Group Product Director of Analgesics. He then served as Vice President of Sales at Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) - Get Report where he led the Cardiovascular and Metabolic sales force responsible for over $1.2 billion in sales. Following that, Mr. Bruce served as Vice President of Managed Markets where he led the team responsible for the development and implementation of the reimbursement strategy for Bristol-Myers Squibb's $7 billion US portfolio.

Mr. Bruce received his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Lincoln University and a master's degree in Leadership from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Lincoln University and serves on the executive committee of the Board at the National Sales Network.

About Michael F. Dubin, CPA

Mike Dubin is an accomplished senior executive, Certified Public Accountant, independent consultant, advisor, and thought leader with 40 years of experience and success in manufacturing, distribution, financial services, business and professional services, pharma, technology, retail and various other industries. His areas of expertise and experience also include leading executive teams, executive leadership training, operations management, profit optimization, board governance, financial reporting, and other financial management matters. Previously, Mr. Dubin held the title of Managing Partner, PA/SNJ Offices, with RSMUS LLP (RSM), a $2.8B professional services company with over 12,000 employees. He was presented with RSM's "National Achievement Award" in 2010, and was a finalist for the company's "National Integrity Award."

Mr. Dubin obtained a BS in Economics (magna cum laude) from the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania. He served as a Board Member for RSM for four year and is also a board member and the Audit Committee Chairman for a privately held business in Philadelphia engaged in supplying energy efficiency services and facilities, and a board member and the Risk Management Committee Chairman for a commercial bank in Pennsylvania. Mr. Dubin is professionally affiliated with the PICPA and AICPA. He was also an adjunct faculty member and course teacher for the Wharton School of Business for two years and has also been a guest lecturer, at the Wharton School-University of Pennsylvania, Temple University, University of Scranton and Lehigh University. He also served as an expert witness/consultant for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Resolution Trust Corporation (RTC).

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax is developing branded, non-addictive pain management product candidates using its proprietary technologies that optimize target drug delivery. Virpax is initially seeking FDA approval using its three patented drug delivery platforms. Epoladerm™ is a topical diclofenac metered-dose spray film formulation being developed to manage acute musculoskeletal pain and osteoarthritis. Probudur™ is a single injection liposomal bupivacaine formulation being developed to manage post-operative pain. Envelta™ is an intranasal molecular envelope enkephalin formulation being developed to manage acute and chronic pain, including pain associated with cancer. Virpax is also using its intranasal Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) to develop its PES200 product candidate to manage post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and its MMS019 product candidate to inhibit viral replication caused by influenza or SARS-CoV-2. For more information, please visit www.virpaxpharma.com.

