Virios Therapeutics Announces New Social Media Profiles

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies to treat debilitating chronic diseases, announced today the expansion of the company's social media platforms as well as social media disclosure.

Virios has established a social presence on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, where current and potential investors and other interested persons can connect with the company and receive future updates. The Company plans to use the newly established social media profiles in addition to the Company's existing Investor Relations website for the distribution of Company information. Accordingly, investors should connect with Virios to monitor these channels, along with following press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The links can be found below to each of these platforms.

Content will include company news and updates as well as educational, scientific-based posts regarding Herpes Simplex Virus-1 ("HSV-1"), fibromyalgia, irritable bowel syndrome ("IBS"), chronic fatigue syndrome ("CFS") and functional somatic syndrome, all of which are characterized by a waxing and waning manifestation of disease.

"With the recent news that all 41 sites involved in our ongoing 460 patient Phase 2b fibromyalgia ("FM") trial are now fully activated and enrolling patients, now is the perfect time to expand our digital presence through social media," said Virios Therapeutics CEO Greg Duncan.

Mr. Duncan continued, "The current trial builds on the encouraging results from our previously completed 2a FM clinical study that demonstrated our lead antiviral development candidate, orally administered IMC-1, met its primary endpoint of pain reduction and was statistically tolerated better than placebo. With the new trial underway we are excited to share new results and updates with investors and patients alike through these platforms."

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VIRI) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies to treat debilitating chronic diseases, such as fibromyalgia ("FM"). Immune responses related to the activation of tissue resident Herpes Simplex Virus-1 ("HSV-1") have been postulated as a potential root cause triggering and/or sustaining chronic illnesses such as FM, irritable syndrome ("IBS"), chronic fatigue syndrome and other functional somatic syndromes, all of which are characterized by waxing and waning symptoms with no obvious etiology. Our lead development candidate ("IMC-1") is a novel, proprietary, fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib designed to synergistically suppress HSV-1 replication, with the end goal of reducing virally promoted disease symptoms.

Evidence of IMC-1's efficacy on a broad spectrum of FM outcome measures was previously demonstrated in a Phase 2a clinical trial. These trial results are suggestive that IMC-1 may represent a new and novel treatment for fibromyalgia. IMC-1 has been granted fast track designation by the FDA and is currently being tested in a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial ("FORTRESS") designed to set the stage for registrational studies. The company is led by an executive team highly experienced in the successful development and commercialization of novel therapies. For more information, please visit www.virios.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Virios Therapeutics' current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the completion and timing of the Phase 2b trial. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRI) undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

