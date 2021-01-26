VirgoCX Successfully Concludes Crypto For Charity - A Holiday Fundraiser In Support Of SickKids Foundation

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VirgoCX once again demonstrated its commitment to giving back to the community by supporting SickKids Foundation to exchange crypto donations into cash donations.

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VirgoCX once again demonstrated its commitment to giving back to the community by supporting SickKids Foundation to exchange crypto donations into cash donations. To advance this initiative, VirgoCX organized Crypto for Charity - A Holiday Fundraiser in support of SickKids Foundation. This event started with a virtual concert on Dec. 17, 2020, followed by a seven-day charitable auction.

The evening began with a speech from Han Dong, Member of Parliament, who stressed the importance of community members banding together during hard times. Followed by a speech from Adam Cai, CEO of VirgoCX, who expressed VirgoCX's commitment to supporting child health. Angie Ciardullo, Manager, Corporate Partnership, and Caroline Huang, Associate Director, from SickKids Foundation gave an educational presentation about SickKids and its fundraising campaign. The event also brought together a coalition of musicians who used their exceptional talent to support the cause.

"This fundraising event that encouraged crypto donations marks a first for SickKids. It is also a great pleasure to see such a high participation rate from renowned players within the Canadian blockchain industry. VirgoCX will continue to support SickKids to enhance its ambitious initiatives by providing a seamless crypto payment channel," said Adam Cai, CEO of VirgoCX.

The auction boasts 10 items thanks to the generosity of the sponsors. It includes 500 QCAD in kind donated by Stablecorp and Mavennet, 0.017 BTC in kind by GDA Capital, Apple AirPods in kind by MNP, NFT Art in kind by 3iQ, Romantic Dinner For 4 in kind by Osler, 0.018708 Bitcoin in kind by Ledn, Two Limited-edition Bears and A Virtual Hospital Tour in kind by SickKids Foundation, a painting "Hope" in kind by Nelly Baksht, a Gift Basket in kind by Blakes, and a PS5 donated by VirgoCX. All items have been successfully auctioned with proceeds going to support SickKids.

"SickKids relies on community support and we are grateful to VirgoCX for their commitment to improving child health," says Adam Starkman, Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, SickKids Foundation. "We are a leading paediatric hospital treating patients from all over Ontario, across Canada and around the world. The support from VirgoCX in assisting us to reach donors of cryptocurrency will help ensure high-quality care for generations to come."

The crypto community has once again shown solidarity and strength in supporting the communities it serves. VirgoCX is proud of its official community partners Blockgeeks, Untraceable, LaunchHub, ChainTime, Bitcoin Bay and CryptoCanucks for their support for this event.

VirgoCX commits to making a positive impact in our communities. To make a crypto donation to support SickKids, please visit here .

About VirgoCX:

VirgoCX is the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platform in Canada, making cryptocurrencies available to Canadians everywhere. As VirgoCX is changing the way the world stores wealth, it operates diligently to provide quality services that adhere to global compliance requirements. VirgoCX is accelerating the adoption for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and other cryptocurrencies.

