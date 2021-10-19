Virginia Nurses' Association Names Dr. Sherri Wilson President-Elect

Dr. Sherri Wilson, Director of Health Career Programs at Stride, Inc., was recently elected President-elect of the Virginia Nurses Association (VNA), an affiliate of the American Nurses Association. During her one-year term as President-elect, Dr. Wilson will work closely with Linda Shepherd, current VNA President, to ensure a smooth transition of presidential duties. Dr. Wilson will succeed to the office of the President in September 2022.

"Dr. Wilson brings a unique cross-sector approach to the VNA leadership team that combines more than two decades of nursing expertise across multiple roles and settings," said Linda Shepherd, current VNA President. "Her background and combined experiences distinctly position her to lead us, through an equity lens, in meeting our mission as the leading professional organization for Virginia's registered nurses."

As Director of Health Career Programs at Stride (LRN) - Get K12 Inc. Report - the nation's leading provider of tech-enabled education programs in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings - Dr. Wilson oversees the development and implementation of curriculum and partnerships in the healthcare fields across the company's expanding career learning programs.

Prior to joining Stride, Dr. Wilson served as a Public Health Administrator with the Fairfax County Government, with an expertise in maternal-child health issues. She earned her Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Johns Hopkins University, a Master of Arts degree in public administration from Seton Hall University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Hampton University.

VNA represents the interests of almost 115,000 registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Virginia, inclusive of all areas of specialization, clinical settings, and work environments. VNA's mission is to promote education, advocacy, and mentoring for registered nurses to advance professional practice and influence the delivery of quality care.

Stride is a leader in providing career learning solutions, delivering skills training to students in middle and high school, as well as adult learners. Through Stride Career Prep schools and programs, students receive access to high quality education in high demand career fields, discovering a pathway to lifelong learning and career success.

Stride Career Prep's healthcare career learning offerings include high school courses and opportunities to earn degree-eligible credits, with the goal of reducing time-to-completion of a Bachelor of Nursing degree. Stride's recent collaboration with Chamberlain University launched this summer with a Nursing Exploration Camp led by Chamberlain faculty, and will include online courses and Stride's Nursing Club for high school students.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (LRN) - Get K12 Inc. Report we are reimagining learning - where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

