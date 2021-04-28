Virginia High School Wins National Constitution And Bill Of Rights Competition

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 24-26, 47 classes from throughout the United States competed in the We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution National Finals, held once again as an online competition on the U.

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 24-26, 47 classes from throughout the United States competed in the We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution National Finals, held once again as an online competition on the U.S. Constitution. The results were announced during an awards ceremony held April 27, where competitors learned the top finishers in the competition. The competition was sponsored by T-Mobile.

After three days of simulated congressional hearings that tested students' knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights, three schools took top honors at the We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution National Finals.

The National Winner: Maggie L. Walker Governor's School for Government and International Studies, Richmond, Virginia

Teacher: Samuel Ulmschneider

Second Place: Grant High School, Portland, Oregon

Teacher: Angela DiPasquale

Third Place: Reno High School, Reno, Nevada

Teacher: Richard Clark

More than 1,000 students competed online using Zoom in the academic competition, where students demonstrated their knowledge of the Constitution in simulated congressional hearings and were judged by state supreme court judges, constitutional scholars, lawyers, public officials and We the People alumni.

The panel of judges tested the expertise of the classes on the six units of the "We the People: The Citizen & the Constitution" textbook: What Are the Philosophical and Historical Foundations of the American Political System? How Did the Framers Create the Constitution? How Has the Constitution Been Changed to Further the Ideals Contained in the Declaration of Independence? How Have the Values and Principles Embodied in the Constitution Shaped American Institutions and Practices? What Rights Does the Bill of Rights Protect? and What Challenges Might Face American Constitutional Democracy in the Twenty-first Century?

Information about the National Finals is available at https://www.civiced.org/national-finals-2021 and more information on the We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution program can be found at https://www.civiced.org/we-the-people.

The We the People Program is administered by the Center for Civic Education. More information about the Center can be found at http://www.civiced.org

The competition results were announced at an online awards ceremony Tuesday evening April 27, 2021 at 8pm (ET).

For a list of all the other awards and winning schools, please visit: https://www.civiced.org/national-finals-2021-awards

