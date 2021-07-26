Virginia College Students Save More Than $13 Million On Textbooks And Course Materials With Subscription Service

BOSTON and RICHMOND, Va., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College students in Virginia and around the U.S. typically spend more than $400 per year on textbooks and course materials - many spend more - making the cost of textbooks a top source of financial stress for students. At community colleges, the cost of course materials compared to tuition can be disproportionately high. However, a popular subscription service, Cengage Unlimited, is providing students with needed savings - more than 100,000 Virginia students have already saved more than $13 million on course materials, with more than $3 million in savings for community college students. Cengage, an education technology company, provides course materials to millions of U.S. college students every year.

Cengage Unlimited, a first of its kind subscription service, gives students access to more than 22,000 products, including eTextbooks, online homework platforms, study guides, and college success and career support for one price - $120/ term or $180/year.

Across the U.S., more than 3.3 million college students have subscribed to Cengage Unlimited resulting in more than $330 million in savings on course materials - a needed relief as college students struggle with the cost of college, a pressure exacerbated by the pandemic.

Dr. Yvonne Barry of John Tyler Community College in Chester, Virginia has seen that pressure firsthand. "Many of our students lost their jobs, especially those who worked in the service industry," said Dr. Barry, a Professor and Human Services Program Head at the institution. "Costs, however, did not change and, as a result, many students could no longer afford college."

Reducing costs in anyway is a plus explained Dr. Barry. "Students need access to user friendly materials and user-friendly costs."

At Thomas Nelson Community College in Hampton, Virginia, where students have already saved more than $186K on materials, Cengage Unlimited just makes financial sense says Computing Instructor Nicholas Pierce.

"Not only do several of our required courses within their discipline use Cengage products, but several of their general education classes utilize Cengage product as well. The cost savings alone in a single academic year is tremendous," said Professor Pierce.

A Cengage Unlimited subscription gives user access to resources for more than 670 courses across 70 disciplines, including health care, information technology and computer science, skilled trades, and other high-demand fields outlined by Virginia's Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back (G3) initiative.

"The pandemic has only heightened financial barriers to post-secondary education so to be able to deliver this savings for students is really meaningful," said Fernando Bleichmar, EVP and General Manager, U.S. Higher Education at Cengage. "Efforts like this, coupled with Governor Northam's 'G3' program to make community college tuition free for qualifying residents pursuing jobs in high-demand fields, make access to quality affordable education and good jobs a reality for Virginia residents."

