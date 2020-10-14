Virgin Hyperloop Joins Forces With RADWIN To Implement A Cutting-edge Communications System For Its Ultra-high-speed Transportation Pods

LOS ANGELES and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Hyperloop ( www.virginhyperloop.com), the category leader in hyperloop development and RADWIN ( www.radwin.com), the market leading train-to-ground wireless broadband provider, announced a joint collaboration to implement advanced wireless communications solutions for high-speed pods. RADWIN's FiberinMotion® wireless mobility solution has been used to transmit mission critical information from the ultra-high-speed pods throughout hundreds of tests at their full-scale test site.

Dawn Armstrong, Vice President, IT, of Virgin Hyperloop said "We are building the 5 th mode of transportation that will impact travel patterns, economies, and transportation as we know it. Every component that we incorporate into our system needs to be the very best, including the radio communications system. We evaluated and tested multiple radio systems for throughput and robustness in extreme conditions and selected RADWIN's FiberinMotion to use throughout our testing rigs and facilities. RADWIN has shown their willingness to adapt their product for the uniqueness of our application and have proven their agility as a trusted partner."

Nir Hayzler, VP and Head of RADWIN's Strategic Industries Business said "RADWIN started testing with Virgin Hyperloop about two years ago in their test and safety area in the north of Las Vegas, USA. Using our market-proven train-to-ground solution we demonstrated high throughput, low latency, and robust performance for Virgin Hyperloop pods vital information connectivity. Virgin Hyperloop offers a unique, world changing mode of public transportation, and we are proud to be part of this."

About Virgin Hyperloop

Virgin Hyperloop is the only company in the world that has successfully tested hyperloop technology at scale, launching the first new mode of mass transportation in over 100 years. The company successfully operated a full-scale hyperloop vehicle using electric propulsion and electromagnetic levitation under near-vacuum conditions, realizing a fundamentally new form of transportation that is faster, safer, cheaper, and more sustainable than existing modes. The company is now working with governments, partners, and investors around the world to make hyperloop a reality in years, not decades. Learn more about Virgin Hyperloop's technology, vision, and ongoing projects here.

About RADWIN

RADWIN is the global provider of broadband wireless solutions that deliver blazing fast broadband with unparalleled reliability. Incorporating cutting-edge technologies, RADWIN's solutions are equipped with powerful OSS tools that support all operational aspects of the network lifecycle and enable operation in the toughest conditions including interference and nLOS.

Deployed in over 170 countries, RADWIN's solutions power applications including backhaul, access, private network connectivity and broadband on the move for rail and metro trains.Visit: www.radwin.com

Virgin Hyperloop Media Contact Name: Ryan Kelly

RADWIN Sales

RADWIN Media Contact Amanda Azran

