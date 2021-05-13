Virgin Hotels New Orleans Now Accepting Reservations

MIAMI, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Hotels, the lifestyle hotel brand by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, announces today that reservations are live for the brand's latest property: Virgin Hotels New Orleans. Reservations are currently being accepted for stays starting Labor Day weekend and can be made directly on the hotel's website virginhotels.com/new-orleans or by calling (833) 859-0044.

Situated in the city's Warehouse District, Virgin Hotels New Orleans will join the growing number of new restaurants, galleries and shops in the prospering area. Located at 550 Baronne Street near the Central Business District, the new-build hotel will feature 238 Chambers (guestrooms), including Grand Chamber Suites and two Penthouses. The 1,097-square foot, over-the-top Richard's Flat Penthouse features floor-to-ceiling windows, one master bedroom, a kitchenette and stunning views of downtown New Orleans. The property will offer multiple dining and drinking outlets, including Commons Club, the brand's centerpiece restaurant, bar and lounge, a rooftop pool and lounge atop the 13 th floor and Funny Library Coffee Shop.

"With Virgin Group's rich history in the music industry and our passion for food and culture, New Orleans is a natural fit for the expansion of the Virgin Hotels brand," said James Bermingham, CEO of Virgin Hotels. "Each of our hotels are rooted in the communities we serve, and Virgin Hotels New Orleans is no exception. We're inspired by the city's vibrant culture and have created a hotel that celebrates the local art, design and music in a uniquely Virgin way. We can't wait to open our doors this Labor Day and invite both locals and visitors to join us for a truly personalized experience in the special city of New Orleans."

Through neighborhood-centric influences, Virgin Hotels New Orleans tells the story of its locale. To spearhead the property's interior design, Virgin Hotels tapped leading local design firm, Logan Killen Interiors, to bring an authentic New Orleans flair to the project. The property will incorporate a Southern residential feel while combining colorful, tropical architectural motifs with Virgin's signature style of fun and smart design.

Ranging from 294 to 592-square feet, the Chambers, including Grand Chamber Suites, a Penthouse Suite and Richard's Flat Penthouse, will be fresh and bright with local art, historical detailing and Art Deco-inspired elements woven throughout, evoking a sense of old-world meets modern luxury. The Chambers will feature Virgin Hotels' signature layout with two distinct spaces. The Dressing Room includes a full vanity, makeup desk with a well-lit mirror, an extra-large shower with a bench completed with Red Flower toiletries and a closet for two. The Lounge features the brand's patented ergonomically designed lounge bed, complete with a bullion fringe trim, a red SMEG® mini-fridge stocked with street-priced comforts, a High-Definition TV, yoga mat, and a cafe worktable with rattan base and tempered glass placed in front of a cozy built-in window seating offering city views. Designed to make the best use of space and promote privacy for guests, each chamber is separated by a pair of paneled doors, a nod to French doors as commonly seen in New Orleans design and offering a more residential look and feel.

Ample outlets for smartphones, laptops, or other electronic devices are found in various areas of the Chambers. All feature custom lighting on sensors that automatically illuminate when guests move. Additional amenities for pets will be available in the Chambers. The Chambers have integrated tech capabilities, including controlling lighting, thermostats, TVs, and order room services directly via the mobile app, Lucy.

Commons Club will anchor the hotel's main entrance and is designed to feel like a "members only" experience that's open to all. Specially curated entertainment and music programming will add to the overall experience, which evokes the feeling of a modern social club where both travelers and locals can enjoy. Situated on the 13 th floor, the rooftop pool and lounge will offer a haven overlooking the New Orleans skyline where guests can dine, drink and dance.

In addition, Virgin Hotels New Orleans will feature a Funny Library Coffee Shop located on the hotel's first level. The coffee shop is a communal workspace that will house an assortment of whimsical and funny books and games. The hotel will also feature a state-of-the-art fitness center, open 24 hours a day, and over 10,000-square feet of flexible meeting and event space. Guests can sign up for the brand-wide guest preferences and loyalty program, The Know, to unlock a personalized stay, member rate discounts, room upgrades, exclusive dining and event offers, and a complimentary cocktail hour dubbed "The Spirit Hour."

The hotel is developed by Buccini/Pollin Group, who selected Mathes Brierre Architects, CallisonRTKL Architects and Broadmoor Construction to complete the hotel.

Virgin Hotels New Orleans joins Virgin Hotels' rapidly expanding roster, including Virgin Hotels Chicago, Virgin Hotels Dallas, Virgin Hotels Nashville, and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. It will be followed by Virgin Hotels New York later this year and Virgin Hotels Miami and two overseas projects in development in Edinburgh and Glasgow in 2022 and beyond. To learn more about Virgin Hotels, visit www.virginhotels.com. To learn more about future hotels, please visit https://development.virginhotels.com/.

Follow along on social media, Instagram - @virginhotelsnola, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Download Images:

Chamber (guestroom): HERE

Property renderings: HERE

About Virgin Hotels:Virgin Hotels is a lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service, straightforward value, and a seamless, personalized hotel experience with the track record of innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for over 50 years. Each property intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. Virgin Hotels Chicago, named the "#1 Hotel in the United States" in 2016 and "#1 Hotel in Chicago" in 2016, 2017, and 2020 by the Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards, Virgin Hotels Dallas, named the "#16 Hotel in Texas", Virgin Hotels Nashville and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas are open. Locations in New Orleans, New York, Miami, Edinburgh, and Glasgow to follow. Virgin Hotels continues to explore hotel and office conversions and ground-up development in Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, Seattle, and London.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virgin-hotels-new-orleans-now-accepting-reservations-301290948.html

SOURCE Virgin Hotels