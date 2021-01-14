Virgin Galactic Announces Date Of Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results And Conference Call

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) ("Virgin Galactic" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 following the...

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) - Get Report ("Virgin Galactic" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 following the close of the U.S. markets on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Virgin Galactic will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at investors.virgingalactic.com.

About Virgin Galactic Holdings

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer customers a unique and transformative experience. You can find more information at https://www.virgingalactic.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005961/en/