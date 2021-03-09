VIQTORY Announces Next Veteran Hiring Event On March 24, 2021

PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VIQTORY has announced that SportClips Chairman and Founder Gordon Logan will be the keynote speaker at its next Virtual Career Expo (VCE) on March 24.

The March 24 VCE will be held from 12 - 4 PM EDT, and will focus on military veterans and military spouses who are looking for a career in the skilled trades.

The G.I. Jobs Virtual Career Expo is a monthly virtual hiring event, which draws hundreds of quality candidates from the military community who are looking for their next career or educational opportunity, and connects them with companies, schools, and business franchises that want to recruit and hire from the military.

Candidates use text or video-based chats to connect with recruiters from the attending companies and schools.

Companies, schools, or franchises that are interested in reserving a booth at the March 24th VCE can find more information at www.viqtory.com/gijobs-virtual-job-fairs .

Transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses who are interested in attending as candidates can register at www.gijobs.com/virtual-career-expo .

