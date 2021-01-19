VIQ Solutions Graduates To TSX Exchange On January 21, 2021

VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ" or the "Company") (TSX Venture Exchange: VQS and OTCQX Markets: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announced that it received final approval from Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") for listing its common shares on TSX. In conjunction with the listing of the Company's common shares on TSX, the Company's common shares will be voluntarily delisted from TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V").

The Company's common shares will begin trading on TSX at the market open on January 21, 2021. As a result of the Company's graduation to TSX, there will be no further trading of VIQ shares on TSX-V after January 20, 2021. VIQ's common shares will be delisted from TSX-V at the commencement of trading on TSX. The trading symbol for the common shares of VIQ on TSX will remain unchanged as "VQS."

"Graduating to the most senior exchange in Canada represents a natural progression for VIQ Solutions. This significant milestone is a result of the successful execution of our international growth strategy, positioning VIQ as the leader in the global marketplace that is in a full press digital transformation. This graduation aligns well with our focus to access a broader investor base while increasing the visibility of VIQ Solutions in the capital markets which will benefit our current and future shareholders," said Sebastien Paré, President and CEO, VIQ Solutions.

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, media, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements or information typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release include, but are not limited to: the anticipated timing and completion of the delisting of the Company's common shares from the TSX-V and the listing of the Company's common shares on the TSX, the date that the Company's common shares will begin trading on the TSX, the effect that the graduation will have on the breadth of the Company's investor base and the effect that access to a broader investor base will have on the Company's current and future shareholders. Forward-looking statements or information is based on several factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although VIQ believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because VIQ can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this news release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the Company's recent initiatives, and that sales and prospects may provide incremental value for shareholders. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions that have been used.

Forward-looking statements or information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve several risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by VIQ including risks related to satisfaction of the conditions of the TSX, the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks discussed or referred to under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the financial year ended December 31, 2019, which is available at www.sedar.com. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements or information. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible risks and uncertainties.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

