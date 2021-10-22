Viper Networks Is Committed To Bring In Substantial Revenue

They are doubling down their go-to-market efforts by engaging with a Global Marketing Agency

TROY, Mich., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks, Inc. (OTC Pink: VPER), (Company), an emerging company in the LED lighting products and integrated systems markets, announced today that the Company has engaged the Blu Edge Marketing Agency to drive branding and marketing efforts across its entire product line.

Viper has been working diligently to develop and launch a number of B2C and B2B solutions in a range of industries including energy and telecom and has built a successful portfolio of smart-city products such as Lighting, Sensors, Solar Power Systems, Smart Citizens App; as well as consumer and SMB products such as a PBX, Unified Communications, Messenger, Video Conferencing, and more.

With the product portfolio, Viper has now doubled down in commercialization and go-to-market efforts through strategic hires and engaging with Blu Edge Marketing Agency.

The Blu Edge team, under the leadership of Mr. Ziad Selfani, has extensive expertise in marketing, advertising, web design and development that will help in rebranding the company's products and drive targeted marketing campaigns to increase sales and revenue.

Blu Edge has more than 85 satisfied clients between North America, Asia, Middle East and Africa. They have one of the best multicultural global marketing approaches through successful engagements with customers around the world. "We are the agency that cares, we go over and beyond to bring our customers the success and reward they deserve. Blu Edge consider itself as an in-house outsource marketing department," - Ziad Selfani (Founder and CEO).

The commercialization efforts will balance short and long term goals and aim to start driving value right away. The Blue Edge team will set up a strategic marketing plan that will start by driving brand, awareness, and demand for the Viper Unified Communications suite targeting the small to medium businesses, driving sales for high-demand consumer products such as collaboration tools, video conferencing, and hosted communications.

ABOUT BLU EDGE MARKETING AGENCY

Blu Edge Marketing Agency ( www.bluedge.me ) packed with years of marketing, web design and development, and advertising expertise - blends traditional and innovative techniques that provide the brand with a wave of impact across all communication channels.

They are a team of experts gathered under one roof creating & implementing the ultimate 360° marketing cycle. Each member is specialized in diverse fields; cross-functionality brings them together, allowing them to seamlessly upscale the business's strategy and growth.

