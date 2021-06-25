Viper Networks And Toledo Solar Announce Strategic U.S. Manufacturing And Partnership Agreement

TROY, Mich., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks, Inc. (OTC Pink: VPER), an international leader in the LED Street Lights products and integrated Smart Cities systems and solutions markets, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Strategic U.S. Manufacturing and Partnership Agreement with Toledo Solar, Inc., a Toledo, Ohio based Solar products manufacturer.

The agreement will allow Viper Networks to consolidate its manufacturing facilities into one location for their products and integrated services to meet all current production requirements as well as significantly greater product demands from future domestic and international projects. In short order, all manufacturing will be based at Toledo Solar's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and headquarters in Perrysburg (Greater Toledo), Ohio.

Geographical advantages also exist with both companies operating within approximately 75 miles of one another, with Toledo Solar located near the Michigan-Ohio border and Viper Networks located within the Greater Detroit area in Troy, MI.

The Strategic U.S. Manufacturing and Partnership Agreement highlighted in the agreement will include the marketing and presentation of each other's technology and products to existing and potential customers domestically and internationally in the Smart City markets, while targeting vital segments of the U.S. economy, including schools, colleges, universities, municipalities, commercial facilities, private institutions, and governmental facilities.

Mr. Farid Shouekani, Viper Networks CEO and President, commented: "We are excited to partner with Toledo Solar, the only U.S. manufacturer of CdTe thin film PV solar panels for both the residential rooftop and commercial markets; and to soon deliver 100% 'Made in the USA' solar technology to complement our Smart Street Lights and Smart Cities technology and solutions."

Mr. Shouekani continued: "The timing of this collaboration couldn't be better as the Biden Administration and U.S. Congress continue to formalize the massive Infrastructure Bill with the Smart Cities and Communities Act focusing on the technological advancement of Smart Cities services and the nation's infrastructure buildout."

ABOUT TOLEDO SOLAR, INC.

Toledo Solar, Inc ( www.toledosolar-inc.com ), is the only U.S. manufacturer of CdTe thin film PV for both residential and commercial rooftop markets and offers an industry-leading 25-year warranty. Their hermetically sealed, frameless all-glass construction create the longest-lasting solar panels in the market and boast 5% to 10% superior overall power output performance while utilizing the entire visible spectrum of the sun. On a lifecycle basis, Cadmium telluride photovoltaics (CdTe PV) has the smallest carbon footprint, lowest water use, shortest energy payback time, and the best recycling programs of any current photovoltaic technology manufactured at scale. CdTe PV's overall energy payback time of less than a year allows for faster carbon reductions without short-term energy deficits, in contrast to China-made silicon-based solar cells which degrade faster and capture less useable light.

For more information go to www.ViperNetworks.com or follow us on Twitter @vipernetworks

Safe Harbor Statement:This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this release which are not historical are forward-looking and include any statements regarding beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, economic, competitive, and equity market conditions.

Investor Relations/Media Contact: SAG Equity IR Group, Greater Orlando / 407.444.5959