Viper Equity Partners Brings Optimum OS Oral Surgery Roll Up To Market With PE Buyers As Their Target

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viper Equity Partners has launched its latest marquee roll up in the dental industry, Optimum OS Centers of America. The non-integrated roll up covers six states with gross revenue of $53 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $14 million. The 21 offices are staffed with 31 oral surgeons, creating a tremendous platform with multiple scale opportunities. Viper is confident this will be a highly contested purchase for private equity groups seeking a new vertical in the thriving dental market.

Optimum OS implements the non-integrated model Viper has had huge success with in general dentistry, orthodontics and plastic surgery. Viper identifies smaller groups comprising three to eight offices producing consistent revenues at each location with similar operational procedures to create a common profitability percentage over all the locations. Viper then builds out a full CIM and, in this case, a TTM August 2020 EBITDA bridge, including a data room with three years' financials on each business. With that, Viper creates a combined business summary, EBITDA, financials and CIM for all offices presented as one business to give the buyer a true picture of the financial strength of the opportunity less top line infrastructure costs when integrated.

Oral surgery is a highly profitable specialty in dentistry. The offices chosen for the Optimum OS group are run by adaptable doctors with a clear vison to be part of a large DSO from its inception. "We built Optimum OS in response to demand from private equity firms looking for a big entrance into oral surgery. It is an amazing group of enthusiastic, talented doctors perfect for integration," states Viper Principal David C. Branch.

Viper leads the pack in medical office growth and consolidation, and this latest project is a testament to their strong track record. "The private equity market has spoken. Investors are targeting focused multi-practice portfolios including very impressive consolidated collections and EBITDA," adds Don Schwall, SVP of Corporate Development at Viper. "Roll ups are becoming the M&A vehicle of choice."

Optimum OS will come to market Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Viper will lead all introductions and facilitate the process from start to finish. All sellers will use the same closing counsel and Viper's M&A division will manage the post-LOI process to produce a successful closing of the transaction.

About Viper Equity PartnersViper Equity Partners is America's leading M&A advisory and investment bank in dentistry, dermatology, and plastic surgery, with over $1.8 billion closed since 2009 and 110 transactions closed in 2019. Viper's M&A relationships with family offices and private equity-funded organizations are unique. The Viper Team consults with practice-owning doctors and roll up groups from potential integration and marketing to offer negotiations and diligence to the closing table with high velocity. For more information, visit www.viperequitypartners.com .

