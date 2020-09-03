Vionic Supports St. Jude Children's Research Hospital And Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Consortium Foundation (PNOC) In Honor Of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Vionic is pleased to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ® and the Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Consortium Foundation (PNOC), established by Vionic co-founder Bruce Campbell and his wife Allyn. During the month of September, Vionic will offer consumers the opportunity to make donations, with 100% of donations going equally to both organizations to help cure childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

A diagnosis of childhood cancer is devastating for all members of a family. Brain cancer, now the leading childhood cancer, remains vastly underfunded. Research dollars are critical to treating this disease and finding a cure. The promising news is that outcomes are improving, however, there's much progress to be made. Cancer does not stop and neither will we. Generous donations from Vionic customers is vital to support ongoing research and treatment.

During the month of September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Vionic customers will be given the opportunity to make a positive impact in the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The company's e-commerce site, www.vionicshoes.com , will feature donation options at checkout for those who wish to contribute to the cause.

PNOC Foundation was established by Vionic co-founder Bruce Campbell and his wife Allyn, to raise much-needed funds for childhood cancer research, after their son George was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Ten years after his diagnosis, the family cherishes their time together and pledges to make a difference in the lives of other children and their families affected by brain tumors by raising awareness and funds for research and clinical trials.

As one of the nearly two dozen corporate partners supporting St. Jude during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Vionic is proud to sponsor St. Jude's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Jennifer Aniston, Marlo Thomas, Sofia Vergara, Drew Barrymore and other St. Jude Celebrity Ambassadors will unite for the 30 Days #forStJude social media campaign to help raise awareness and support for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®.

To learn more about Vionic's charitable giving and community assistance visit www.vionicshoes.com/donate

About VionicVionic designs its Three-Zone Comfort technology into every shoe it makes, resulting in unparalleled stability, ultimate arch support, and cushioning. As pioneers in foot health with a global team of experts behind the brand, Vionic brings a fresh perspective to fashionable, supportive footwear. Featuring a wide range of silhouettes, premium materials, and thoughtful design for women and men, Vionic offers the style you want with the comfort you crave across a vast selection of active, casual & dress options, sandals, and slippers. Press features for Vionic include the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine, as well as coverage in InStyle, Women's Health, Buzzfeed, Refinery29, Men's Health, Travel + Leisure, People, and on The Today Show. For additional information about Vionic footwear, visit www.vionicshoes.com.

About Caleres (CAL) - Get ReportCaleres is the home of today's most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life's styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today's assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company's mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ®St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children. ® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food - because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter , Instagram and TikTok , and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About PNOC FoundationPNOC Foundation was founded to support the work of PNOC in 2013 by Bruce and Allyn Campbell. In 2010 their son George started experiencing morning headaches and nausea. He was diagnosed with a brain tumor, an ependymoma, the size of a small orange, located on the right side of his brain. George underwent 10 hours of surgery and 31 sessions of subsequent radiation therapy. Ten years after his diagnosis, George and his family cherish their time together and fully enjoy the opportunities life has given them. They know they're blessed and pledge to make the difference in the lives of other children and their families affected by brain tumors by raising awareness and funds for research and clinical trials. For additional information about PNOC Foundation visit www.pnocfoundation.org.

Contact: Amy Cunha, 1-415-350-3154, amy@bigpicpr.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vionic-supports-st-jude-childrens-research-hospital-and-pediatric-neuro-oncology-consortium-foundation-pnoc-in-honor-of-childhood-cancer-awareness-month-301124208.html

SOURCE Vionic