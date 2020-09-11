Vionic Shoes Partners With Spark360 For SparkCities 2020 Fit City Challenge

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vionic is proud to partner with Spark360 on its SparkCities 2020 Fit City Challenge series, helping to build healthier communities. The SparkCities initiative, starting September 1, is a social impact campaign with engaging programs designed to encourage individuals and companies to become fit and healthy leaders. The SparkCities 2020 Fit City Challenge is open to everyone and free to join. For the first time, the cities of Columbus, Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh, will be having a friendly intercity competition to see which city tracks the most fitness minutes from September 1, 2020, to October 15, 2020.

The SparkCities 2020 Fit City Challenge is an interactive competition that utilizes the Spark360 technology platform to help participants get and stay healthy by tracking daily fitness activity minutes. Participants join their colleagues to help their employers reach the top of the company leader board while competing against other organizations and individuals. The challenge is designed to be simple, free, and fun as participants can easily connect their wearable fitness tracker or smartphone to the Spark360 app and have their fitness minutes tracked and applied to their team leaderboard. Individuals and employers can win prizes and prove they work for one of the healthiest and most active companies in the area.

"Keeping our employees healthy during this time is a top priority and the Spark360 challenge helps us do that while staying connected and striving toward a common goal," says Krista Reid, Vionic Senior People and Culture Manager.

"Spark360's business is based on integrating software, programs, and coaching that helps people reach their most meaningful goals. We love adding a motivator like SparkAmerica that uses both friendly competition and collaboration. This campaign helps us motivate one person, one organization, and one city at a time to make major breakthroughs in reaching their goals. With COVID-19, we also like that SparkAmerica addresses both physical health and mental health to focus on the full person," says Chris Downie, Co-Founder, Spark360.

About VionicVionic designs its Three-Zone Comfort technology into every shoe it makes, resulting in unparalleled stability, ultimate arch support, and cushioning. As pioneers in foot health with a global team of experts behind the brand, Vionic brings a fresh perspective to fashionable, supportive footwear. Featuring a wide range of silhouettes, premium materials, and thoughtful design for women and men, Vionic offers the style you want with the comfort you crave across a vast selection of active, casual & dress options, sandals, and slippers. Press features for Vionic include the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine, as well as coverage in InStyle, Women's Health, Buzzfeed, Refinery29, Men's Health, Travel + Leisure, People, and on The Today Show. For additional information about Vionic footwear, visit www.vionicshoes.com.

About CaleresCaleres is the home of today's most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life's styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today's assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company's mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

About Spark360Spark360 is a revolutionary paradigm in employee health focused on the belief that the viability and vitality of a company's business is directly related to the vitality and vibrancy of its employees. Spark360 delivers a solution that integrates direct primary care, price transparency and coaching that provides both navigation and intervention to deliver coordinated care and efficient utilization. Learn more at www.spark360.com .

