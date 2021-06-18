Vionic Celebrates National Flip Flop Day By Promoting Comfort With Empowering Information

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flip flops are a summer footwear staple, but not all flip flops are created equally. To celebrate National Flip Flop Day on Friday, June 18th, Vionic Innovation Lab Member, Jacqueline Sutera, DPM, is encouraging people to put extra thought into pairs they purchase to break free from the discomfort that can arise from wearing them.

"Flip flops are lightweight, versatile, and budget-friendly compared to most other sandal styles, yet when it comes to supportive design, some traditional flip flops offer little to no support," says Dr. Sutera. "Supportive flip flop styles, like those in the Vionic Tide Collection, are a breath of fresh air that your feet will thank you for."

According to Dr. Sutera, three main "good for you" characteristics to keep in mind when shopping for flip flops include arch support, cushioning, and deep heel-cup stability (features which exemplify Vionic Three-Zone Comfort technology), along with the following do's and don'ts:

DON'T: Wear very flat and thin types of flip flops when doing a lot of walking or standing. Flat and thin flip flops can potentially force your toes and foot muscles to over grip, causing problems like shin splints, sprains, tendonitis, and plantar fasciitis. Reserve thin types for very limited use on the beach or poolside, which is what they are intended for.

DO: Use more supportive flip flops for longer periods of walking and standing. Those by Vionic are designed to stay on your feet, allowing your toes to relax and keep your ankles and calves in a neutral position. This creates better alignment and avoids straining of muscles and tendons. Vionic flip flops are also clinically proven to help reduce heel pain in those who suffer from plantar fasciitis and other foot ailments. To learn more, visit: vionicshoes.com/heel-pain-relief-study

Vionic injection-molded rubber flip flop soles are as lightweight as standard thong sandals yet much more durable and supportive. Bionic flip flops come in numerous colors, prints, and patterns in both simple and embellished designs. To see the full array of stylish and supportive Vionic flip flops, visit: vionicshoes.com/tide-collection

Media Contact: Amy Cunha, Big Picture PR, amy@bigpicpr.com

About VionicVionic designs its Three-Zone Comfort technology into every shoe it makes, resulting in unparalleled stability, ultimate arch support, and cushioning. As pioneers in foot health with a global team of experts behind the brand, Vionic brings a fresh perspective to fashionable, supportive footwear. Featuring a wide range of silhouettes, premium materials, and thoughtful design for women and men, Vionic offers the style you want with the comfort you crave across a vast selection of active, casual & dress options, sandals, and slippers. Press features for Vionic include the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine, as well as coverage in InStyle, Women's Health, Buzzfeed, Refinery29, Men's Health, Travel + Leisure, People, and on The Today Show. For additional information about Vionic footwear, visit www.vionicshoes.com.

About Caleres (CAL) - Get ReportCaleres is the home of today's most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life's styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today's assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company's mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vionic-celebrates-national-flip-flop-day-by-promoting-comfort-with-empowering-information-301315506.html

SOURCE Vionic