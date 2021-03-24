Violet Defense Is Helping Businesses Get Back To Normal

ORLANDO, Fla., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most technologically advanced solutions to fighting the virus, which can disinfect nearly every part of a facility is UV Light. Violet Defense is a Florida-based disinfection technology firm offering a distinctive UVsolution and has partnered with numerous companies and venues to support them in their back-to-business reopening plans and protection of employees.

The Jewish Academy of Orlando, Orange County Convention Center, and Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention have directly experienced how Violet Defense's patented pulsed Xenon technology can provide businesses with the tools they need to re-open and help people feel safer in the places they live, work, play and learn every day.

The recent passing of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 includes approximately $128 billion for local education agencies as they look to re-open for face-to-face instruction. The Jewish Academy of Orlando has reported that zero COVID-19 transmissions have occurred on their campus, and they credit a significant portion of that outcome to the use of UV technology. As can be expected with new technology and unprecedented situations, some staff and faculty at the academy were skeptical of the tech's efficacy. However, according to Alan Rusonik, Head of School, those on the fence have now become supporters of the system. "We believe that Violet Defense is what is keeping our school safe. It is truly making a difference," said Rusonik. Teachers at the academy have expressed confidence and appreciation of how user-friendly and efficient the tools are as "all they have to do is push a button, and 30 minutes later, the room is sanitized."

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 also allocated an additional $1.25 billion for the Shuttered Venue Operators (SVO) program, designed to support U.S. venues shuttered by the pandemic, such as live venues, museums, theaters, and other relevant operators. Both the Orange County Convention Center and the Cade Museum have credited the incorporation of Violet Defense's technology into their sanitation strategy for their ability to re-open their venues to the public.

Hosting approximately 170 events each year and with attendance ranging from 10,000 to 80,000 people, the Orange County Convention Center knew it needed to protect their employees and guests. On top of their preparations for businesses to rent out their spaces, the convention center provides significant employment opportunities to the county and area at large. As an economic and employment engine for county residents, there is no room for error when it comes to protecting the people they serve. As such, "it was very important for us to reopen and for people to get back to work," said Mark Tester, Executive Director. " Violet Defense gives us and our attendees confidence that the spaces are 100 percent ready to go."

Stephanie Bailes, President of the Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention, knew that reopening "was not just about providing a guest experience, but keeping our team employed." Bailes continued to express the comfort and confidence her staff had in returning to work because of the ultraviolet sterilization provided by Violet Defense. "We needed to be certain that our guests would also feel comfortable coming back."

During the pandemic, Violet Defense has been taking the opportunity to lead a change in the way businesses, schools, and other venues handle disinfection when maintaining a sanitary space is more crucial than ever.

"Our tools are not going to be the only thing to help society return to normal, but they certainly will help," said Terrance Berland, Chairman and CEO of Violet Defense. "It is imperative that the employees, guests, and students at schools and businesses worldwide feel safe going back, just like those of the Jewish Academy of Orlando, Orange County Convention Center, and Cade Museum."

