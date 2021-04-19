Vinyl Records Market- GZ Media AS, Implant Media Pty Ltd., MPO Group, Among Others To Contribute To The Market Growth
The vinyl records market is poised to grow by USD 337.21 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market will be positively impacted by promotional activities.
The vinyl reecords market analysis includes product segmentation and geographic landscape. This study identifies the culture, classic, and contemporary feel of vinyl records as one of the prime reasons driving the market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The vinyl records market covers the following areas:Vinyl Records Market SizingVinyl Records Market ForecastVinyl Records Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- GZ Media AS
- Implant Media Pty Ltd.
- MPO Group
- optimal media GmbH
- PrimeDisc International Ltd.
- R.A.N.D MUZIK
- Rainbo Records
- Record Industry
- Schallplattenfabrik Pallas GmbH
- and United Record Pressing.
Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- LP/EP vinyl records - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Single vinyl records - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
