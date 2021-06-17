Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Announces New Leadership Appointments

SANTA ROSA, Calif., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) (TSX: VWE.U) (TSX: VWE.WT.U) ("VWE" or the "Company"), one of the fastest growing U.S. wine producers with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform, today announced four leadership appointments to key departments including marketing, sustainability, human resources, and communications.

"I am thrilled to announce the new appointments and expansion of roles for these four women," commented Terry Wheatley, President of Vintage Wine Estates. "VWE champions gender equality in the wine industry and is committed to hiring, developing and elevating talented professionals. Each of these women brings unique expertise to VWE that will help us continue to improve and thrive as we remain focused on establishing new platforms for growth."

These women join an outstanding group of female executives including Terry Wheatley, President; Kathy DeVillers, CFO; Karla Reed, VP of Finished Goods Supply Chain & ERP; Erin Luby, VP of Wine Clubs & Tasting Rooms; and Lesley Larson, VP of Marketing.

Jessica Kogan, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Marketing Officer

Jessica Kogan, Chief Digital Officer, takes on the added role of Chief Marketing Officer and joins the VWE Executive Team. Jessica Kogan, co-founder of Cameron Hughes Wine, came to Vintage Wine Estates when the company was acquired in 2017. As Chief Digital Officer, Ms. Kogan oversees all DTC channels and e-grocery omnichannel strategy. As Chief Marketing Officer, her areas of responsibility will now include messaging wholesale marketing and fostering further integration and synergies between digital, business-to-business and wholesale channels. Ms. Kogan is a passionate digital innovation and brand transformation expert. She has founded and launched award-winning digitally native companies and created enduring CPG brand campaigns that engage and inspire customer loyalty in beverage, fashion, finance, energy and prestige cosmetics. A sought-after writer, speaker and commentator on digital-first brand marketing, Ms. Kogan's insights have been featured in Forbes, Inc., Fox Business, TheStreet.com and other major industry publications. Ms. Kogan reports to President Terry Wheatley.

Erica Landin-Löfving, Chief Sustainability Officer

In conjunction with the June 2021 public listing, Erica Landin-Löfving has been appointed Chief Sustainability Officer to structure the company's work on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) issues. Ms. Landin-Löfving will focus on initiatives to improve performance on issues such as carbon footprint, water use, biodiversity, social inclusion and sustainability. She is charged with implementing a companywide ESG materiality analysis used to set defined goals for the group that align with business strategy, supply chain transparency, employee engagement, risk management and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. A Swedish-American, Ms. Landin-Löfving most recently has consulted on business sustainability analysis, wine sustainability certifications, and retail trends in consumer-packaged goods for companies including the leading Scandinavian grocery chain the ICA Group, major Nordic food producer Orkla, and the world's largest wine buyer, the Swedish alcohol monopoly Systembolaget. Before that, she spent several years as an international wine writer after leaving her role as Biotech equities analyst to pursue her passion for wine, winemaking and wine growing. Ms. Landin-Löfving reports to newly appointed General Counsel Eric Miller.

Holly Hawkins, Vice President, Human Resources

Holly Hawkins has been appointed Vice President, Human Resources and will lead the people strategy and talent development for VWE. Ms. Hawkins is an expert in human resources and administration including employee relations, engagement and recruiting, labor law compliance and employee health, welfare and safety. Most recently she was VP, Human Resources & Administration for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin. Prior to that, she was Human Resources Director for Constellation Brands, Inc. She acted as strategic Human Resources Business Partner to Constellation's global wine operations senior leadership team, specifically for US Winemaking, US Vineyards, and US and Chilean Wine Operations, with responsibility for 1000+ employees. Ms. Hawkins reports to CEO Pat Roney.

Mary Ann Vangrin, Vice President, Communications and Social Media

Mary Ann Vangrin has been promoted to Vice President, Communications & Social Media from her prior role as Senior Director of Communications & Social Media. Ms. Vangrin joined Vintage Wine Estates in 2014 upon the acquisition of Canopy Management where she worked on brand creation, messaging and early adoption of social media as a new channel to build community and brand awareness around wine. A long-time wine communications professional, Ms. Vangrin has worked for several of the industry's most notable wineries including the former Seagram Chateau & Estates brands, Robert Mondavi Winery, Sutter Home/Trinchero Family Vineyards, Domaine Chandon and Clos du Val. Her focus now includes Corporate Communications as well as continuing to oversee brand communications and social media for VWE's winery estates and brands. Ms. Vangrin reports to President Terry Wheatley.

About Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

Vintage Wine Estates is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the finest quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California's Central Coast, Oregon and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has become a top 15 U.S. wine producer via organic and acquisitive growth, today selling more than 2 million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To achieve this growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale and exclusive brands arrangements with national retailers. VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 50 brands ranging from $10-$150 USD at retail, with the majority selling in the $12-$20 USD price range. For more information, visit https://www.vintagewineestates.com/.

Contacts:

Investors

ir@vintagewineestates.com

Media

Mary Ann Vangrin MVangrin@vintagewineestates.com