Vinson & Elkins Strengthens Tax Practice In New York

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinson & Elkins continued its strategic growth in New York with the addition of Ron G. Nardini as a partner in its global Tax practice. Nardini will lead the firm's New York Tax practice, advising both domestic and international clients in transactional matters across a wide range of industries.

"Ron is a talented, versatile tax lawyer whose expertise fits perfectly with our existing practice in what has been an exceptionally busy year," said Vinson & Elkins chairman Mark Kelly. "Our corporate Tax practice has long been a core strength of our firm, and Ron's experience in all of our key areas of focus, including private equity, M&A, restructuring, real estate, cross-border transactions, special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPOs and de-SPAC transactions helps to further add value to our clients."

Nardini joins Vinson & Elkins from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld. He has extensive experience in the formation and operation of investment funds and has represented numerous private equity, venture capital and hedge funds in structuring investments in sectors ranging from health care to entertainment. Nardini also advises funds formed to invest in the credit space, including loan origination, secondary market credit purchases, trade claims, distressed debt, nonperforming loans, rescue, bridge and debtor-in-possession financing and structured credit.

"I was initially attracted to Vinson & Elkins because of its strong reputation in the M&A and private equity spaces," Nardini said. "Once I learned more about the firm's culture of partnership, collegiality and collaboration, I became even more convinced that joining the firm was the right decision. Joining an established team of tax lawyers, with the ability to grow the team and integrate it further with other practices, is a wonderful opportunity."

"Ron strengthens even further our New York office, which continues to grow as we increase our already-formidable presence in tax, M&A, private equity, capital markets and litigation," said Jim Fox, Vice Chair-Elect of the firm and Co-Managing Partner of the Vinson & Elkins New York office. "Ron joins other recent lateral hires, promoted partners and associates, leading to a 50 percent increase in lawyer headcount in the city since the end of 2018."

Nardini received his LL.B. degree from Tel Aviv University School of Law, magna cum laude, and an LL.M. degree from New York University School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in New York and Israel.

