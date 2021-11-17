VinFast Launches Its Global EV Brand At The 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, VinFast officially launched its global electric vehicle brand and unveiled two electric SUV models, the VF e35 and VF e36, with several advanced technologies.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, VinFast officially launched its global electric vehicle brand and unveiled two electric SUV models, the VF e35 and VF e36, with several advanced technologies. This event represents an important milestone in the global expansion plan of "driving the movement of the global smart electric vehicle (EV) revolution" and realizing the "Future of Mobility" for a green planet and sustainable development.

By debuting a global electric vehicle brand at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show), VinFast has established Southeast Asia as a beacon on the global automotive map.

VinFast delivers a comprehensive and modern electric vehicle ecosystem built on a platform of smart services and personalized experiences for customers. In spreading the "Future of Mobility" message, VinFast hopes to inspire members of the international community to act together to create a green, clean and sustainable environment for future generations.

Michael Lohscheller, CEO of VinFast Global, said: "We are deeply motivated to inspire our customers to be bold and join the revolution to EVs to accelerate solutions that will address this crisis. VinFast believes that the 'Future of Mobility' will be one of smart electric cars that are highly personalized and integrated with technologies that benefit life and our environment. These vehicles will do so while meeting safety standards and delivering superior and comfortable driving experiences."

At the event, VinFast also debuted the VF e35 and VF e36, two electric SUV models in the respective D & E market segments. Shown for the first time to the public, the VF e35 impressed with a balance of delicate yet sharp, crisp lines that contribute power and forward motion to the design. This beautiful harmony creates modern proportions and a surfacing language called "Dynamic Balance."

Meanwhile, the VF e36 captured attention with its strong and dynamic appearance. Design details on the VF e36 enable outstanding aerodynamics and an extended range for the electric vehicle, including "Air Curtains" in the hood and front end to redirect air from high drag areas. In addition, door handles, glass and trim are all flushes to the body. A sloping roofline and tapering side glass are also very aerodynamic.

These two EVs integrate ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems), featuring Lane Assist, Collision Warning, Driver Monitoring, Fully Automated Parking, Summon Vehicle and more. Moreover, VF e35 and VF e36 are equipped with Smart Infotainment, including in-car control features such as Voice Assistant, Virtual Assistant, and E-Commerce Services, among others.

The VF e35 and VF e36 stem from VinFast's strategic investments in its internal R&D system, global collaborations with technology companies and innovative start-ups and the company's prestigious partners in the automotive industry over the years.

VinFast's electric SUV models will be available for pre-order in the first half of 2022, deliveries planned to begin in the fourth quarter of the same year.

VinAI, Vantix and VinBigData, the members of the Vingroup technological ecosystem, joined VinFast at the 2021 LA Auto Show. These companies are one of the leading in Vietnam's artificial intelligence research, solutions and services sector. Their research and development contributions in numerous smart features, ADAS and virtual assistant, have provided VinFast with significant competitive advantages.

The official introduction of the VinFast EV brand, as well as the launch of two electric vehicle models at the 2021 LA Auto show, is the first step in VinFast's strategy to conquer the international market, with its following plans to extend to Canada and Europe in the coming months.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show is the first major North American auto show of the season annually and is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation. The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts, and customers. In 2021, the media and industry days, AutoMobility LA, will take place on November 17-18 and will include a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors will open to the public from November 19-28. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/.

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of 35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology, Industry, and Services. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

About VinFast

VinFast- a member of Vingroup - is a brand driving the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

VinFast has announced three electric car models, exceptional battery leasing policies, and industry-leading 10-year warranties. In July 2021, VinFast started expanding to the North American and European markets. Two of its smart electric SUV models - VF e35 and VF e36, are expected to be available for pre-orders globally in the first half of 2022. Find out more at: https://vinfastauto.com/

