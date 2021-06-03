Vine Energy Inc. To Present At The RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power And Infrastructure Conference

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE: VEI) announced today that Eric Marsh, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Wayne Stoltenberg, EVP, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power and...

Vine Energy Inc. (VEI) announced today that Eric Marsh, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Wayne Stoltenberg, EVP, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power and Infrastructure Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 1:20pm ET.

The event will be broadcast live via webcast. A link to the webcast is accessible from the Investor Relations page of the company's website located at https://www.vineenergy.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

About Vine Energy Inc.

Vine Energy Inc., based in Plano, Texas, is an energy company focused exclusively on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company employs a relentless focus on generating free cash flow and shareholder returns while demonstrating environmental, social and governance leadership. For more information, visit our website at www.VineEnergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603006079/en/