Vine Energy Inc. Announces Exercise And Closing Of Over-Allotment Option

Vine Energy Inc. ("Vine") announced today that the underwriters of its previously announced initial public offering ("IPO") of 21,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock have fully exercised their option to purchase an additional 3,225,000 shares of Vine's Class A common stock at the IPO price of $14.00 per share less the underwriting discounts and commissions, resulting in additional net proceeds of approximately $43 million. The exercise of the underwriters' option closed on March 24, 2021.

Important InformationA registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the SEC. The registration statement may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov under "Vine Energy Inc." This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Vine Energy Inc.Based in Plano, TX, Vine Energy Inc. is an energy company focused on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana.

