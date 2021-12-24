Vinci Partners Real Estate Industrial Development Fund (VFDL) Announces Third Investment

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) ("Vinci Partners", "we", "us" or "our"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today the third investment for Vinci Fulwood FII ("the Fund" or "VFDL"), Vinci Partners' industrial development strategy.

VFDL has signed the acquisition of a 50% stake in a new development project, "Infinity Business Park" ("the Project"), located in Extrema, in the state of Minas Gerais. The team expects an investment of R$264 million for this project, which alongside its two previous investments represents roughly 95% of the Fund's total capital commitments raised to this date. The Fund may use financial alternatives for the Project's development, aiming a higher return on invested capital and enabling the development of new assets that are currently in the pipeline.

Leandro Bousquet, partner and Head of Real Estate for Vinci Partners, said, "Our team is very pleased to announce VFDL's third project. 'Infinity Business Park' represents our second investment in the city of Extrema, one of the main Brazilian logistics markets, due to its proximity to the city of São Paulo, the largest consumer pole in the country. We see an extremely favorable market in the region. Our first project in the city is already 30% pre-leased several months before the project delivery date. Extrema currently holds close to zero vacancy for industrial properties and has been a cluster for high quality tenants, such as Magazine Luiza, Mercado Livre, DHL and Johnson&Johnson."

About Vinci Partners Real Estate

Vinci Partners' Real Estate strategy is primarily focused on the acquisition of core, income-generating assets through public real estate funds (REITs). Our Real Estate strategy invests across various sub-strategies including shopping malls, industrial and logistics, offices, and financial instruments related to real estate assets. The Real Estate segment also manages opportunistic development funds.

About Vinci Partners

Vinci Partners is a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, established in 2009. Vinci Partners' business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions, each managed by dedicated investment teams with an independent investment committee and decision-making process. We also have a financial advisory business, focusing mostly on pre-initial public offering, or pre-IPO, and merger and acquisition, or M&A, advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies.

