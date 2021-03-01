Vinci Partners Announces R$480 Million Capital Raise For Industrial REIT

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. ("Vinci Partners," "the Company," "we," "us," or "our"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today the closing of the sixth...

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. ("Vinci Partners," "the Company," "we," "us," or "our"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today the closing of the sixth issue of additional quotas for Vinci Logística FII (VILG11), a listed industrial REIT managed by Vinci Partners' Real Estate segment.

The capital raise adds R$480 million of perpetual capital to Vinci Partners' assets under management ("AUM") in private market strategies and leverages the fund's extensive quotaholder base. Preemptive rights held by existing quotaholders of the REIT represented approximately 80% of the offering's base deal size, and the issuance included over 30,000 retail investors.

Leandro Bousquet, partner and Head of Real Estate, said, "With this additional issuance of shares, VILG11 becomes the third largest industrial listed REIT in Brazil, with a market capitalization of over R$1.8 billion. The offering, which was highly oversubscribed, reinforces the ongoing demand for investments in the real estate market, particularly in the industrial sector. We believe VILG11 is well-situated to benefit from accelerating growth in e-commerce in Brazil, with over 40% of portfolio revenues coming from e-commerce tenants."

About Vinci Partners Real Estate

Vinci Partners' Real Estate strategy is primarily focused on the acquisition of core, income-generating assets through public real estate funds (REITs). Our real estate strategy invests across various sub-strategies including shopping malls, industrial and logistics, offices and financial instruments related to real estate assets. The team also manages opportunistic development funds.

About Vinci Partners

Vinci Partners is a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, established in 2009. Vinci Partners' business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions, each managed by dedicated investment teams with an independent investment committee and decision-making process. We also have a financial advisory business, focusing mostly on pre-initial public offering, or pre-IPO, and merger and acquisition, or M&A, advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies.

