Vinci Partners Announces Joint Venture For A New Strategy In The Agribusiness Sector

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) ("Vinci Partners, "the Company," "we," "us," or "our"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today a joint venture with Chrimata, an investment company focused on the agribusiness sector, to set up a new strategy, that will be co-managed by Vinci Partners' Real Estate and Credit segments.

The partnership already has a pipeline of 12 potential investments in the sector, which represents over R$ 1 billion in total transaction volume. The joint venture's economics are in line with those practiced within Vinci's proprietary strategies when it comes to revenue splits between the firm and the investment teams. In addition, there will be no consideration paid at the inception of the JV.

Leandro Bousquet, partner and Head of Real Estate for Vinci Partners, said, "This joint venture will allow us to take advantage of the large addressable local market as we partner with a player that has more than 20 years of experience in the sector. Brazil presents strong competitive advantages when it comes to climate and soil for agribusiness development, a sector that expanded by 37% in the last decade. We are very optimistic with this partnership as we already have a robust pipeline and expressive demand for this type of product."

Marcello Almeida, partner and Head of Credit for Vinci Partners, said, "We are extremely excited with this new investment opportunity, as we see a shortage of long-term credit financing in the agribusiness sector. We believe that with the Credit team's track record we can provide wise custom-made financial solutions for the agribusiness industry, at a competitive cost, which will set us apart from competition."

About Vinci Partners Real Estate

Vinci Partners' Real Estate strategy is primarily focused on the acquisition of core, income-generating assets through public real estate funds (REITs). Our Real Estate strategy invests across various sub-strategies including shopping malls, industrial and logistics, offices, and financial instruments related to real estate assets. The Real Estate segment also manages opportunistic development funds.

About Vinci Partners Credit

Vinci Partners' Credit strategy is divided in three core sub-strategies: Infrastructure Debentures to finance projects, generally with a senior secured collateral package, or infrastructure debt; Senior secured loans with the first lien collateral in real estate assets or a MBS securitization, or real estate debt; and the third one, referred to as Structured Credit focused on secured loans, private debt and a reverse factoring platform.

About Vinci Partners

Vinci Partners is a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, established in 2009. Vinci Partners' business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions, each managed by dedicated investment teams with an independent investment committee and decision-making process. We also have a financial advisory business, focusing mostly on pre-initial public offering, or pre-IPO, and merger and acquisition, or M&A, advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies.

