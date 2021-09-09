Vinci Brands Announces Phone Case Recycling Partnership With Close The Loop USA

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinci Brands LLC, a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions is proud to announce a new recycling partnership with Close the Loop USA (CtL) to provide customers with an end-of-life solution for their used phone case when upgrading devices or switching cases. Regardless of the brand, customers can now recycle their case at no charge through Incipio.com or Survivor.com, helping to reduce the number of products going to landfills each year. The partnership furthers Vinci Brands' commitment to providing consumers with more sustainable solutions that protect not only their mobile device, but the future of our planet.

Effective immediately, customers can visit www.closetheloopusa.com/vincibrands/ to submit a request and receive a pre-paid shipping label to send any brand phone case* to CtL for recycling. CtL will process the case to be dispositioned to an end-of-life solution. Whether it is at a CtL facility through mechanical recycling or through additional partners, each case will be broken down so it can be repurposed again. The recyclable material will be used to make entirely new products, thus continuing the life of the materials and keeping used phone cases out of areas negatively impacting the earth.

"Vinci Brands is proud to partner with Close the Loop to keep phone cases out of landfills and advance our efforts in becoming a more sustainable company," said Brian Stech, CEO of Vinci Brands. "In addition to incorporating recycled or sustainable materials in all Incipio and Survivor phone cases, we're excited to go the extra mile and provide consumers with an end-of-life case recycling solution at no cost to them. This is one step closer in our journey toward zero-carbon and zero-waste products to help protect the future of our planet."

"CtL is excited to partner with Vinci Brands to help them meet their sustainability needs by developing a first-class product stewardship program," said Tom Ogonek, Joint-CEO at Close the Loop USA. "Through this novel sustainability program, Vinci Brands stands out in the market by offering a zero waste to landfill recovery solution for all their phone cases."

Used case recycling is currently available to all U.S.-based customers. To learn more about the Vinci Brands recycling partnership with CtL and see a full list of Frequently Asked Questions, visit Incipio.com/recycle or GetSurvivor.com/recycle.

*Excluded products include battery cases, bio-hazardous waste, cell phones, tablets, and other electronic waste.

About Vinci Brands:Vinci Brands is a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality, sustainability, and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, kate spade new york, and Coach brands. Vinci Brands has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia, and China. For more information visit www.vincibrands.com

About Close the Loop:Close the Loop (CtL) provides best-in-class sustainability solutions to help companies enhance corporate social responsibility programs. They first earned the trust of the global imaging industry where they continue to design and manage highly efficient ink and toner take-back, recovery, and reuse programs. These partnerships are with Fortune 500 companies such as Xerox, Staples, HP and Konica Minolta. Today, manufacturers of all types turn to CtL to minimize waste and work towards a circular economy. A circular economy makes the most of your valuable resources, transforming items that would normally end up in landfills and oceans into useful commodities that can be returned to the supply chain. With strategically located operations centers around the world, CtL is a clear choice to streamline existing or form a new sustainability program.

