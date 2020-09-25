Vincent Theurer Supports Richmond University With Charitable Donation

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vincent Theurer, of Approved Oil, has always had a commitment to giving back to his community through charitable acts and donation.

The CEO and President of the NYC energy provider has most recently donated $250,000 to Richmond University on Staten Island. His gift will support the Emergency Department Campaign, as well as other initiatives to continuously improve healthcare at the facility.

Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC) is a treatment and training institution with over 470 beds. The facility specializes in acute, medical and surgical care, emergency care, minimally invasive laparoscopic and robotic surgery, gastroenterology, cardiology, pediatrics, podiatry, endocrinology, urology, oncology, orthopedics, neonatal intensive care, and maternal health. With a commitment to patient satisfaction, excellence, compassion, and respect, RUMC has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for quality and patient safety.

