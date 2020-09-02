Vincent R. Timpano Appointed President And CEO Of Lassonde Pappas And Company Inc.

ROUGEMONT, QC, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - (TSX: LAS.A) Jean Gattuso, Chairman of Lassonde Pappas and Company Inc. and President and Chief Operating Officer of Lassonde Industries Inc. (the Company), is pleased to announce the appointment of Vincent R. Timpano to the role of President and CEO of the Lassonde Pappas and Company Inc. ("LPC"). In his role, Mr. Timpano will oversee the strategic development and growth for all operating activities of LPC, the largest manufacturing and sales subsidiary of juices and ready-to-drink beverages of Lassonde Industries Inc. Mr. Timpano will be assisted by Seth French who is to continue to develop and manage LPC's Private Label operations and by Howard Veltman who will now manage all of LPC's National Brands.

"I am very proud to welcome Vince to the Lassonde leadership team to oversee the management of our US subsidiary Lassonde Pappas and Company Inc. Vince has extensive experience in the consumer products industry and is recognized for his human and professional qualities in the development, transformation and effective management of organizations. I am confident that Vince and the whole Lassonde team in the United States will quickly reach new heights over the next few years, both in terms of innovation and financial results" underlined Mr. Jean Gattuso.

Mr. Timpano has a solid track record as a proven executive with extensive commercial and operational knowledge. Over the past 20 years, he has served in several executive roles, including President, Global Coalitions, at Aimia Inc, President of Coca-Cola Canada, and President and CEO of The Minute Maid Company Canada.

He is a member of the Advisory Board of Directors at the Napoleon Group of Companies and he is a former board member of Seneca College and the Scarborough Health Network; he has also chaired the Board of Trustees of the United Way, Toronto. He is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors, Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto, and received an MBA from the Ivey Business School at Western University.

About Lassonde

Lassonde Industries Inc. is a North American leader in the development, manufacture and sale of ready-to-drink juices and drinks marketed under brands such as Apple & Eve, Everfresh, Fairlee, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Old Orchard, Rougemont and Sun-Rype. Lassonde is the largest producer of fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada and one of the two largest producers of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States. It is also a major producer of cranberry sauces. The Company also produces fruit-based snacks in the form of bars and bites.

Lassonde also develops, manufactures and markets specialty food products under brands such as Antico and Canton. The Company also imports and markets selected wines from various countries and manufactures apple ciders and cider-based beverages.

The Company produces superior quality products through the expertise of approximately 2,600 people working in 18 plants across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit www.lassonde.com.

