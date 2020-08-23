VIMword Successful Launches With All Minted VIMs (smart NFTs) Sold Out Within Seconds

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8Hours Foundation (EHrT) is at the leading edge of change in how families, friends and businesses are able to engage and play.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8Hours Foundation (EHrT) is at the leading edge of change in how families, friends and businesses are able to engage and play. The impacts of COVID-19 are going to fundamentally shift both society and businesses towards a new normal in how goods are consumed and value is created. One of the key pillars of this shift is towards the digitalization of assets and away from mass-produced physical goods.

The cornerstone of this revolution is VIMWorld , a newly launched, highly successful collectible and gaming ecosystem of Smart NFT digital collectibles, conceived as a way to harness the inevitable shift towards digitalization. VIMworld Early Access Launches With Successful Launch Sale

On August 21 2020, the highly anticipated VIMworld Early Access officially launched alongside a sold-out-in-seconds Launch Day Sale for new smart collectibles. VIMworld enthusiasts gathered together with a 2500-strong crowd counting down live globally on Telegram and WeChat to be the first to access the platform. The platform allowed thousands of eager owners to interact and feed all of their pre-reserved, smart digital collectibles for the first time, with thousands of positive comments being shared on social media in the first hour of launch.

VIMworld's launch was commemorated with the first ever VIMdispenser Launch Sale, a special event which batches of digital collectibles were paraded in a digital dispenser queue for users to purchase. In less than 30 seconds, all 150 collectibles were sold out, exceeding internal expectations with many happy owners expressing their excitement on social media.

Priced at around $25 per collectible before discounts, the demand exceeded the expectations of the Foundation. The Foundation plans to introduce more limited edition Smart NFT collectibles for sale as early as Sunday, August 23 2020 at 16:00 UTC. The second VIM sale will gather even more attention and demand compared to the initial sale.

Launch Sale Demand Demonstrates Immense Value of Digital Smart NFT Collectibles

In the VIMworld ecosystem, digital collectibles called VIMs can be upgraded by 'feeding' them EHrT digital tokens, unlocking benefits when used in interactive experiences such as built-in video games. In turn, the monetary value of VIMs are enhanced as users continue to feed EHrT to rank up their VIMs and increase their competitive edge, as well as doubling as a differentiator from other collectibles.

Before the launch, almost 7,000 VIMs were already in circulation and owned by collectible and gaming enthusiasts. Early feedback gathered from private beta testers were very positive, and the continued demand for new VIMs as shown during the launch sale has demonstrated the immense value for digital collectibles, with some of the VIMs on the platform being worth more than $700 each at the time of writing.

VIMworld Marches Ahead To Be Most Adopted Smart NFT Collectible & Gaming Platform In The World

To continue its journey to be the most adopted platform in the world, VIMworld will be releasing its first new series of VIMs by the end of the month. More artists, designers and third party IP owners will be joining the platform to sell collectibles for a truly unique ownership and interactive experience for all.

Given that the ecosystem is already established and successful with more VIMs being planned to be released, VIMworld is on its way to become the most adopted and collected digital collectibles platform. The success of VIMworld as development continues will truly be unprecedented in the digital collectibles industry. About VIMworld.

VIMworld is a revolutionary non-fungible token (Smart NFT) ecosystem that creates a space where entrepreneurship and play help each other thrive. At the core of VIMworld are VIMs themselves, each one unique and permanent. VIMs are Smart NFTs that will provide an unquestionable system of authentication and allow their owners to both store and build value through play and meaningful connections to others.

The 8Hours Foundation is dedicated to fostering social bonds between people because our relationships with family and friends are the most important things in the world. For more information about VIMworld, please follow our social media channels:

Email: hello@vimworld.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/VIMworldGlobalTelegram: https://t.me/VIMworldInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/vimworldofficial/Website: http://vimworld.com/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vimword-successful-launches-with-all-minted-vims-smart-nfts-sold-out-within-seconds-301116714.html

SOURCE 8Hours Foundation