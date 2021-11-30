Vimeo To Participate In The BMO Growth & ESG Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo will attend the BMO Growth & ESG Conference on December 7, 2021. Narayan Menon, Chief Financial Officer of Vimeo, will participate in a fireside chat at 4:00 p.m. ET. A live audiocast of this virtual fireside chat will be available to the public at https://bmo.qumucloud.com/view/2021-esg-vimeo

The video replay will be open to the public at https://investors.vimeo.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations

About VimeoVimeo (VMEO) is the world's leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 230 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world's largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com .

Contacts:

Vimeo IRYaoxian Chewir@vimeo.com

Vimeo CommunicationsMatt Anchinpr@vimeo.com