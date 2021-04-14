Vimeo To Announce Q1 2021 Earnings On May 5th And Host Earnings Video Conference On May 6th

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After the close of market trading on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, Vimeo, an operating business of IAC (IAC) - Get Report, will post its first quarter results on the Investor Relations section of the IAC website at ir.iac.com. On Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT, Vimeo will live stream a video conference to answer questions regarding its first quarter results.

The live stream and replay of the video will be open to the public at https://vimeo.com/investors/q1-earnings-2021.

About VimeoVimeo is the world's leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 200 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world's largest companies. Vimeo is an operating business of IAC. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). The use of words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "plans" and "believes," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. The use of words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "plans" and "believes," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to: Vimeo Holdings, Inc. ("Vimeo Holdings") future financial performance, business prospects and strategy, including the possibility of separating Vimeo, Inc. ("Vimeo") from IAC/InterActiveCorp ("IAC"). Actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, among others: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business, the risks inherent in separating Vimeo from IAC, the risks that such separation will not be completed, on the anticipated timing or at all, or that if completed, that the anticipated benefits from the separation will not be realized, our continued ability to successfully market and monetize our products and services through search engines, digital app stores and social media platforms, our ability to market our products and services in a successful and cost-effective manner, the continued display of links to websites offering our products and services in a prominent manner in search results, our ability to compete, the failure or delay of the markets and industries in which our business operate to migrate online, adverse economic events or trends (particularly those that adversely impact consumer and commercial spending behavior), either generally and/or in any of the markets in which our business operate, our ability to continually improve and monetize versions of our products and services for mobile and other digital devices, our continued ability to communicate with our users and subscribers via e-mail (or other sufficient means), our ability to access, collect and use personal data about our users and subscribers, our ability to successfully offset increasing digital app store fees, our ability to protect our systems from cyberattacks and to protect personal and confidential user information, the occurrence of data security breaches, fraud and/or additional regulation involving or impacting credit card payments, the integrity, quality, scalability and redundancy of our systems, technology and infrastructure (and those of third parties with whom we do business), changes in key personnel, our ability to service our outstanding indebtedness and interest rate risk, foreign exchange currency rate fluctuations, operational and financial risks relating to acquisitions and our continued ability to identify suitable acquisition candidates, our ability to operate in (and expand into additional) international markets successfully, regulatory changes, our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights and not infringe the intellectual property rights of third parties and the possibility that our historical consolidated and combined results may not be indicative of our future results. Certain of these and other risks and uncertainties are discussed in Vimeo Holdings' and IAC 's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors that could also adversely affect Vimeo Holdings' business, financial condition and results of operations may arise from time to time. In light of these risks and uncertainties, these forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only reflect the views of Vimeo Holdings' management as of the date of this communication. Vimeo Holdings does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

No Offer or Solicitation / Additional Information and Where To Find It

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This communication is being made in respect of a proposed transaction involving IAC, Vimeo Holdings and Vimeo. In connection with the proposed transaction, IAC and Vimeo Holdings have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a joint registration statement on Form S-4/A (the "Form S-4") that includes a proxy statement/prospectus of IAC, and a consent solicitation statement of Vimeo, and IAC and Vimeo Holdings may file one or more other documents with the SEC. The Form S-4 was declared effective by the SEC on April 8, 2021. Each of IAC and Vimeo has mailed or otherwise made available the definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement to its shareholders as required by applicable law. This communication is not a substitute for any proxy statement or any other document that may be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction.

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF IAC AND VIMEO ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/CONSENT SOLICITATION STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain these materials and other documents filed with the SEC free of charge at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by IAC may be obtained free of charge on IAC's website at www.iac.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

IAC, Vimeo Holdings and Vimeo, and IAC's and Vimeo Holdings' directors and executive officers, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from IAC's stockholders in favor of the proposed Spin-off and the solicitation of consents from Vimeo's stockholders in favor of the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. Information about IAC's and Vimeo Holdings' directors and executive officers is available in the joint proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus filed with the SEC on April 8, 2021. Additional information regarding participants in the solicitations and a description of their direct and indirect interests is included in the joint proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus filed with the SEC on April 8, 2021, and any other relevant documents filed or which may be filed.

