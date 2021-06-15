Villya Pharmaceuticals Announces Patent Approval For 2 New Drugs To Treat FGS

MELBOURNE, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schistosomiasis affects over 240 million people worldwide. Up to 50% of the women having Schistosomiasis haematobium suffer from female genital schistosomiasis or FGS. Symptoms of FGS include blood in the urine, pain urinating, painful bladder syndrome, pelvic pain, genital burning or itching, vaginal discharge, dyspareunia or bleeding related to sexual intercourse. If left untreated chronic FGS can develop with the formation of granulomas in the uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries as well as cysts on the cervix. In addition to granulomas and cysts women can suffer from infertility, enlarged uterus and irregular menstrual cycles. Though the greatest risk is the open lesions caused by FGS that leave the subject susceptible to HIV and other infections.

William Miller, CEO at Villya Pharmaceuticals says "FGS is a neglected tropical disease for which there was no specific treatment until now. FGS was treated with oral Praziquantel as it was the only available treatment to combat the disease. Both of our new drugs VillaSel (vaginal jelly) and InlaSel (intrauterine solution) are topical treatments for FGS that work by treating the infection at the source. Traditional Praziquantel lacks the strength to penetrate the tissue deeply in those areas of the body due to the drugs short half-life and lack of water solubility inhibiting its ability to upload into the patients cells. Villy's scientists went to work getting to the bottom of this disease and discovered that it can be treated topically with great success." Miller continued by saying "Villya designed these two new drugs specifically to eliminate this disease. Our two active ingredients not only kill the adult worms but destroys the juveniles and the eggs! By eliminating the cause of FGS we are able to save the patient from cancers related to FGS and exposure to HIV." This is a huge win in the fight against Female Genital Schistosomiasis.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/villya-pharmaceuticals-announces-patent-approval-for-2-new-drugs-to-treat-fgs-301312366.html

SOURCE Villya Pharmaceuticals