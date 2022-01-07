VillageMD Congratulates Troy T. Fiesinger, MD, FAAFP, Named Texas Family Physician Of The Year And Harold Fields, MD, As Physician Emeritus

HOUSTON and CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Troy T. Fiesinger, MD, FAAFP of Village Medical has been awarded the highest honor among Texas family doctors by the Texas Academy of Family Physicians (TAFP). Each year, patients and physicians nominate extraordinary family physicians throughout Texas who symbolize excellence and dedication in family medicine. A panel of TAFP members then select one as the family physician of the year as the winner.

Fiesinger has been a family physician for more than 20 years, and currently practices at Village Medical in Houston. Fiesinger sees patients of all ages and has a special interest in helping patients manage their chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, asthma and COPD. Fiesinger also serves as Village Medical's Medical Director for both care management and Village Medical at Home in Texas.

"Dr. Fiesinger is one of our outstanding physician leaders and we're honored to work with him every day," said Clive Fields, MD., chief medical officer and co-founder of VillageMD. "As we continue to grow, we're focused on adding physicians who are experienced and talented in their practices and Dr. Fiesinger is a great example of that."

Fiesinger maintains trusting relationships with hundreds of patients, many of which have persisted more than a decade.

"I'm honored to be named the Texas Family Physician of the Year and I'm thrilled to continue practicing primary care in Houston while also taking on important leadership roles at a time when healthcare is at a critical time in the United States," said Fiesinger.

VillageMD is proud to announce Dr. Harold Fields, father of Dr. Clive, is also being honored as the Physician Emeritus from the Harris County Academy of Family Physicians 2021. Dr. Harold Fields founded Village Family Practice in Houston in 1975 and was a practicing physician for 40 years.

The Texas Academy of Family Physicians is the premier membership organization dedicated to uniting the family doctors of Texas through advocacy, education, and member services, and empowering them to provide a medical home for patients of all ages. It has 32 local chapters and is a chapter of the American Academy of Family Physicians. Visit www.tafp.org for more information.

About VillageMDVillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing practices, Village Medical at Walgreens practices, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 15 markets and are responsible for more than 1.6 million patients. VillageMD is also the largest participating sponsor of CMS' new Direct Contracting program and estimates it serves more than 56,000 patients. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/villagemd-congratulates-troy-t-fiesinger-md-faafp-named-texas-family-physician-of-the-year-and-harold-fields-md-as-physician-emeritus-301456094.html

SOURCE VillageMD