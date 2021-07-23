Village Family Helps Community With A Back To School Bowl-a-thon Expo Extravaganza

NORFOLK, Va., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Village Family and community partners invite children and families from Norfolk's most underserved communities to sign up for their annual "Back2 School Annual Expo Extravaganza" Bowl-a-thon event on Saturday September 11, 2021 at AMF Norfolk Lanes, 2441 East Little Creek Road Norfolk, Virginia 23518. Participants can register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/village-family-annual-back2school-bowlathon-exporegistration-161014922969

The "Back2 School Annual Expo Extravaganza" Bowl-a-thon will benefit youth and families preparing for the upcoming school year. This is a charity event that will provide free food, bowling, school supplies, and outreach resource information for our children and families while building lasting relationships. Registration for the event is free. Sponsorship opportunities are available. The bowlathon starts at 4:00 PM. "This is our 6th season hosting this back to school expo and every year we've not only provided free items, but continued to increase participation and partnerships," said Natisha Wilson, Founder of Village Family (Executive Director) "With the help of family, friends, community partners, and sponsors, we anticipate increasing event attendance this year.

Following the event, participants are invited to join us on every 4th Sunday 3pm - 5pm for our monthly free outreach distributions located at First Calvary Baptist Church in Norfolk. Virginia. For more information or to register or donate online, please visit www.villagefamilyoutreach.net Volunteer opportunities are available at www.volunteerhr.org

About Village FamilyFounded in 2014 by Natisha Wilson to provide outreach resources to those in need. Village Family is a valuable community resource that feeds, clothes and educates. Today, it has a board of professionals trained in Counseling, Psychology, Marketing, Business and Community Outreach. Village Family enjoys strong relationships with essential elements of society including churches, media, schools, community centers and area donors. Hunger relief is a main thrust for Village Family. Village Family is a partner agency with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern shore and food pantry host at First Calvary Church 813 Henry Street in Norfolk. Those who come for the food include children, homeless citizens, single parents, senior citizens, and those who are just experiencing financial hardship. Our mission is to make sure that no one that comes to us in need goes without assistance or goes to bed hungry.

