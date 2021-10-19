Village Bank And Dominion Payroll Announce Partnership

Midlothian, Virginia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midlothian, VA based Village Bank and Dominion Payroll are proud to announce a newly forged partnership where Dominion Payroll will serve as Village Bank's endorsed payroll and Human Resources (HR)...

Midlothian, Virginia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midlothian, VA based Village Bank and Dominion Payroll are proud to announce a newly forged partnership where Dominion Payroll will serve as Village Bank's endorsed payroll and Human Resources (HR) partner. Village Bank commercial customers will now enjoy seamless access to Dominion Payroll's growing list of HR services including Time & Attendance, Applicant Tracking, Employee Onboarding, Benefits Administration, and fractional HR services.

"Village Bank places an emphasis on personalized customer service and that aligns with our own approach", states Dominion Payroll's Chief Sales Officer Scott Goldberg. "We support and work with local businesses and are thrilled to announce this partnership with Village Bank."

"An important facet of our customer service is listening to our customers and working to provide them with solutions they need to run a successful business," adds Village Bank's Max Morehead, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking. This is why we are thrilled to forge this partnership with Dominion Payroll. They not only offer a full range of quality payroll and HR services, but they will also be able to provide continuity in the high level of individual service our customers have come to expect from Village Bank."

About Dominion Payroll

Founded in 2002, Dominion Payroll is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and has offices in Tennessee, Texas, the Carolinas, Colorado, Kentucky, and Florida, serving thousands of clients in all fifty states. In addition to payroll processing, the firm offers time and attendance, benefits administration, ACA compliance, applicant tracking, HR services, and employee onboarding. Often recognized as a top workplace, Dominion Payroll employs over 200 people across the country and is a 12-time Inc 5000 award winner.

About Village Bank

Headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia, Village Bank serves customers throughout the Central Virginia area and beyond and is known for its highly rated customer service. In addition to personal banking services, Village Bank offers a full suite of business banking services including business loans, deposit products and cash management solutions. With this partnership, Village Bank commercial customers can now enjoy the same level of personalized service with regard to payroll and HR services. Village Bank is a member FDIC.

