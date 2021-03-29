Viking.TV Celebrates One Year Of Award-Winning Programming

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking® ( www.viking.com ) this week marks the one-year anniversary for its award-winning enrichment channel, Viking.TV ( https://viking.tv/). Launched last March, in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Viking.TV was conceived as a way to build community, stay connected and share positive experiences while people are staying home. As of this week, Viking.TV has broadcast more than 340 live sessions featuring original cultural content and virtual Privileged Access® to people and places around the world. The free daily livestreams and archived content on Viking.TV have had more thantwo million viewers, including past Viking guests, employees and those who have not yet traveled with Viking. The new milestone follows a year of accolades for the channel, including the "Breakthrough Award for Product Innovation" in the 2020 Silver Travel Awards.

"This time last year, we were all trying to find our way in a changed world. We launched Viking.TV because we felt there was a need to connect our guests, crew and other curious people to the world during a time of great isolation, uncertainty and fear. Now after 12 months, we are honored to have welcomed so many esteemed guests from our longstanding cultural relationships—and to have brought them virtually into the homes of so many people," said Karine Hagen, Executive Vice President of Viking. "We greatly look forward to restarting limited operations in May, and in the meantime, we are pleased to continue offering Viking.TV as a source of daily positivity and learning."

This Week - Atlantic Crossing on Viking.TV

Viking.TV will mark the anniversary with a week of new content, including a special interview with the lead actors and the creator of the new PBS MASTERPIECE series, Atlantic Crossing, loosely based on the relationship between U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt and Norwegian Crown Princess Martha during World War II. As part of the Guest Speaker Thursday series airing on Thursday, April 1 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 11 a.m. Pacific Time, esteemed British broadcaster and journalist Anne Diamond will interview Atlantic Crossing's actors Kyle MacLachlan and Swedish star Sofia Helin, as well as the creator and director, Alexander Eik. Airing in eight episodes during MASTERPIECE's 50 th season, Atlantic Crossing will premiere, April 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on PBS.

This special episode on Viking.TV builds on Viking's continued commitment to enriching cultural programming both on board and at home. Viking has partnered with PBS' MASTERPIECE series for 10 years, and the company became a household name during its sponsorship through the years Downton Abbey aired. Viking also maintains partnerships with TED, The Metropolitan Opera, BBC, Highclere Castle, RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Oslo's Munch Museum, St. Petersburg's Mariinsky Theatre, among many others.

Viking.TV Year of Highlights

It has long been known by explorers and astronauts that a daily routine is essential to maintaining overall well-being during periods of stress and isolation. Resonating during a year of uncertainty, Viking.TV provided new daily routines with cultural enrichment livestreams and viewer Q&A each day at the same time, as well as archived content for continued exploration. Since its launch, Viking.TV has featured exclusive interviews and live Q&A with remarkable explorers, museum curators, musicians, astronauts, actors, artists, performers, photographers, filmmakers and more. Highlights include:

Mondays - Museum directors, curators and experts from Viking Cultural Partners have hosted virtual Privileged Access to cultural institutions around the world, including Oslo's Munch Museum, London's British Museum, St. Petersburg's Hermitage Museum and Iowa's Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum.

- Museum directors, curators and experts from Viking Cultural Partners have hosted virtual Privileged Access to cultural institutions around the world, including Munch Museum, British Museum, Hermitage Museum and Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum. Tuesdays - Viking Resident Historians, who typically provide destination-specific curriculum on ocean itineraries, have shared virtual lectures about world history. Additionally, Viking Resident Photographer Alastair Miller has hosted conversations with notable individuals such as filmmaker Ric Burns and wildlife filmmaker, Amos Nachoum .

- Viking Resident Historians, who typically provide destination-specific curriculum on ocean itineraries, have shared virtual lectures about world history. Additionally, Viking Resident Photographer Alastair Miller has hosted conversations with notable individuals such as filmmaker and wildlife filmmaker, . Wednesdays - In the spirit of exploration, Wednesdays have featured sessions with explorers including archaeologist Anne Stine Ingstad and Thor Heyerdahl, Jr., whose father famously crossed the Pacific Ocean on the Kon-Tiki raft. Other Wednesday sessions have been dedicated to the arts featuring interviews with Los Angeles Opera Maestro James Conlon, Royal Academy of Arts curator Ann Dumas , plus more.

- In the spirit of exploration, Wednesdays have featured sessions with explorers including archaeologist and Thor Heyerdahl, Jr., whose father famously crossed the Pacific Ocean on the Kon-Tiki raft. Other Wednesday sessions have been dedicated to the arts featuring interviews with Opera Maestro James Conlon, Royal Academy of Arts curator , plus more. Thursdays - Every Thursday, iconic British broadcast journalist and Viking Venus® godmother, Anne Diamond interviews significant figures, including Yo-Yo Ma , world-renowned cellist; the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon ; the Duke of Devonshire; former PBS MASTERPIECE Executive Producer Rebecca Eaton; Downton Abbey's "Mrs. Patmore," actress Lesley Nicol ; actor Sir Michael Palin of Monty Python; award-winning French chef Eric Ripert ; and polar explorers Liv Arnesen and Ann Bancroft .

- Every Thursday, iconic British broadcast journalist and godmother, interviews significant figures, including , world-renowned cellist; the Earl and Countess of ; the of Devonshire; former PBS MASTERPIECE Executive Producer Rebecca Eaton; "Mrs. Patmore," actress ; actor Sir of Monty Python; award-winning French chef ; and polar explorers and . Fridays - The Countess of Carnarvon has led more than a dozen virtual Privileged Access tours and glimpses of life at her home, Highclere Castle, widely recognized as the filming location of Downton Abbey. Additional "At Home" sessions have been hosted by members of the Viking family, providing local insights into iconic cities. A special session even explored space as home with a panel of former astronauts.

- The Countess of has led more than a dozen virtual Privileged Access tours and glimpses of life at her home, Highclere Castle, widely recognized as the filming location of Additional "At Home" sessions have been hosted by members of the Viking family, providing local insights into iconic cities. A special session even explored space as home with a panel of former astronauts. Saturdays - Yoga instructor Mona Therese leads Mind & Body yoga sessions every Saturday.

- Yoga instructor leads Mind & Body yoga sessions every Saturday. Sundays - Sunday sessions featured musical performances from our onboard artists and Sissel Kyrkjebø, a Norwegian National Treasure and Viking Jupiter godmother.

Livestream sessions on Viking.TV start every day at 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 11 a.m. Pacific Time, and all content is archived and available on-demand for anyone who cannot view at the original time of the broadcast. Also, on Viking.TV there are more than 200 original short-form Destination Insight documentaries and 60 additional pieces of content from Viking Cultural Partners, with programming from TED, BBC's Wonderstruck, Libera and more.

Viking.TV Viewer Feedback

A year after launching Viking.TV, travelers have continued to write to Viking with comments of gratitude for the opportunity of exploration and cultural enrichment from home. Examples of viewer feedback include:

Due to the Covid circumstances, perhaps "Happy" Anniversary is not the appropriate term, but I really need to express my appreciation for the full year of Viking.TV, which I have followed from the beginning. The team which was introduced today have done amazing, professional, and stimulating work in a bringing this channel together in a brief period of time. And then to have filled an entire year of programming with informative and enriching content on the various pages of the site, is nothing short of remarkable! Congratulations to everyone involved!! It has made an intolerable year far more tolerable. A big thank you, of course, to Tor and Karine for their leadership in setting the course and maintaining the helm for such an extended journey! -Bill M.

-Bill M. " I cannot thank you enough for all you have done to bring me (and countless others) through this past very trying year. Viking.TV has been my daily companion, bringing the treasures of art, history, culture, music, travel, and adventure from all over the world. Your many wonderful hosts have educated, entertained, and encouraged me to expand my horizons, once travel again becomes possible ." - Mary S.

." - Mary S. " I am a retired teacher and I live by myself. You have no idea how much your Viking.TV has helped me survive the loneliness of this awful pandemic. I have learned so much, been entertained and charmed, and have thoroughly enjoyed your programs!!!! THANK YOU for doing this. Taking a cruise on one of your ships is now on my bucket list . I am so grateful to you all, for this great gift! " - Debi B.

. " - Debi B. "[I would] like to thank you for creating Viking.TV and continuing to introduce us to places and peoples and sights that we hope to get to someday in our own travels. I particularly enjoy the features on Fridays with guides showing us their hometowns and what we could expect to see, and experience ." - Donald R.

." - Donald R. " I just wanted to thank you for creating Viking.TV…Your website allows us to 'travel' across the world while staying safely at home. " - Tom C.

" - Tom C. " Thank you for this beautiful series; every day is wonderful! I especially want to thank Mona Therese who has helped me relieve many back problems and feel more whole during this pandemic time." - Suzanne A.

Media Assets

About Viking

Viking was founded in 1997 and now offers scenic cruising on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for discerning travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers guests "the thinking person's cruise" in contrast to mainstream cruises. In its first five years of operation, Viking has been rated the #1 ocean cruise line in Travel + Leisure's 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 "World's Best" Awards. In addition to the Travel + Leisure honors, Viking has also been honored multiple times on Condé Nast Traveler's "Gold List" as well as recognized by Cruise Critic as "Best Overall" Small-Mid size ship in the 2018 Cruisers' Choice Awards, "Best River Cruise Line" and "Best River Itineraries," with the entire Viking Longships® fleet being named "Best New River Ships" in the website's Editors' Picks Awards.

