Viking Therapeutics To Present Preclinical Data On Novel Dual GLP-1/GIP Agonists At ObesityWeek 2021

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (Viking) (VKTX) - Get Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that preclinical data from a series of novel dual agonists of the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors will be presented at ObesityWeek 2021, the annual meeting of The Obesity Society. Results from studies in diet induced obese (DIO) mice will be featured in two poster presentations at the conference, which is being held virtually November 1-5, 2021.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Poster Presentation #206:

Title: Novel Co-agonists of GLP-1 and GIP Receptors Produce Robust Weight Loss in a Rodent Model of Obesity

, Ph.D., Associate Director, Pharmacology, Viking Therapeutics Conference Track:Metabolism and Integrative Physiology

Poster Presentation #207:

Title: Novel Dual Incretin Receptor Agonists Reduce Body Weight and Improve Metabolic Profile in DIO Mice

, Ph.D., Associate Director, Pharmacology, Viking Therapeutics Conference Track: Metabolism and Integrative Physiology

These presentations highlight early results from certain of the company's internal development efforts, and represent an important potential expansion of the company's pipeline of novel therapeutics for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Further information will be provided in the coming weeks, including details on the data being presented at ObesityWeek 2021.

About Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

Viking Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally available, first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Viking's research and development activities leverage its expertise in metabolism to develop innovative therapeutics designed to improve patients' lives. The company's clinical programs include VK2809, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of lipid and metabolic disorders, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis. In a Phase 2a trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated LDL-C, patients who received VK2809 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in LDL-C and liver fat content compared with patients who received placebo. The company is also developing VK0214, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the potential treatment of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD). VK0214 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with the adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) form of X-ALD. The company holds exclusive worldwide rights to a portfolio of five therapeutic programs, including those noted above, which are based on small molecules licensed from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

For more information about Viking Therapeutics, please visit www.vikingtherapeutics.com. Follow Viking on Twitter @Viking_VKTX.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Viking Therapeutics, Inc., under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Viking's expectations regarding its development activities, timelines and milestones, as well as the company's goals and plans regarding its preclinical programs, including those targeting dual incretin receptor agonists, and their prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the success, cost and timing of Viking's product candidate development activities and clinical trials, including those for VK0214, VK5211 and VK2809; risks that prior clinical and preclinical results may not be replicated; risks regarding regulatory requirements; and other risks that are described in Viking's most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Viking's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including the risk factors set forth in those filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Viking disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viking-therapeutics-to-present-preclinical-data-on-novel-dual-glp-1gip-agonists-at-obesityweek-2021-301407205.html

