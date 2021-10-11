Viking Mergers Assists With International Fleet Solutions Acquisition

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers and Acquisitions of Tampa, FL., announces the acquisition of International Fleet Solutions Inc by Ronald Martin, former Senior Engineering Manager for Honeywell Analytics.

Founder Tracy Thrall established International Fleet Solutions in 2011. Services offered include automotive paintless dent repair (PDR). The company serves large automotive dealerships, rental car companies and corporations with large fleets of vehicles. Their extensive client base includes Hertz, Lexus, Toyota, Nissan, BMW, Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Volkswagen, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Mazda.

After several years working in corporate America, Ronald Martin, former Senior Engineering Manager for Honeywell, decided he wanted to acquire a business that he could grow utilizing his project management experience. Martin has a passion for the automotive industry and saw an opportunity to expand on the 10+ year, national platform that International Fleet Solutions has built.

Alan Misale and Andrew Hakkarainen of Viking Mergers were the exclusive advisors on the transaction. Martin reflects, "Working with Alan and Andrew and the entire team at Viking Mergers was an excellent experience from start to finish. I had been in the market to purchase a business for some time and had very specific KPI requirements. The Viking team worked very diligently to find a business that was a fit, while providing the extensive analysis, support, and expertise I needed to move forward."

About Viking Mergers and AcquisitionsViking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle market business owners. With more than 700 successful transactions, Viking's close rate is 3X the national average. In business since 1996, 75% of Viking's brokers are former business owners and possess 300-plus years of collective experience.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viking-mergers-assists-with-international-fleet-solutions-acquisition-301397140.html

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions