Viking Engineering Opens Engineering Laboratory Offering Complete Failure Investigation, Forensic And Metallurgical Services

HOUSTON, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Engineering, a GATE Energy Company, is proud to announce the opening of the Viking Engineering Laboratory located in the heart of Houston, Texas. The Viking Laboratory addition will provide clients complete failure investigation and forensic services, metallurgical evaluations, and material testing services directly overseen by Viking's own engineers and metallurgists.

The Viking Laboratory will provide fit-for-service evaluations, microstructural characterization, finite element analysis (FEA), fracture surface evaluation (SEM/EDS fractography evaluations), mechanical testing (tensile, hardness, CVN), fracture mechanics analysis and fracture mechanics testing (KIC, JIC, J-R) for evaluating complex downhole and pipeline failures. For midstream and downstream clients, the Viking Laboratory offers pipeline failure investigations and forensic services. In addition, the Viking Laboratory provides services to the renewables energy sector.

Jorge L. Garduño, President of Viking Engineering, said, "This laboratory has always been a dream of ours - to combine our engineering expertise with testing verifications to offer a complete failure analysis and materials service. This is yet another differentiator for Viking as we expand our service offerings in not only the oil and gas industry, but the renewable energy landscape as well. We are excited with this new addition to our growing company as we have no doubt this will ultimately allow us to provide our clients with greater value."

Viking Engineering Lab Services Director, Mario Guerra, said, "The addition of this testing and metallurgical services laboratory will enhance Viking's multidisciplinary capabilities for solving the most complex problems in the oil & gas industry and to expand our expertise into other sectors of the energy industry."

About Viking Engineering

Viking Engineering, A GATE Energy Company, is a leading upstream oil and gas engineering company specializing in areas including critical well engineering, production operations, quality assurance, and failure investigations. Formed in 2001, Viking has worked for over 500 companies and on more than 3,000 critical wells around the globe. Viking engineers have multi-year experience in offshore deepwater, HPHT and onshore well design including horizontal multi-frac completions, both US domestic and international. Their mission is to provide complete well engineering that is comprehensive and cost effective for both onshore and offshore wells.

About GATE Energy

GATE Energy is a family of companies that provide scalable, fit-for-purpose services for the energy sector including engineering, commissioning and specialty field services.

