Viking Cruises Ltd Announces Pricing Of Private Offering Of $350 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes And Private Offering Of $350 Million Of Senior Secured Notes

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Cruises Ltd ("Viking") today announced that it has priced its private offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 7.000% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029 (the "Unsecured Notes") and the private offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 (the "Secured Notes" and, together with the Unsecured Notes, the "Notes") by Viking Ocean Cruises Ship VII Ltd. The offering of the Notes is expected to close on February 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Viking intends to use the net proceeds from the Unsecured Notes for general corporate purposes. Viking intends to use the net proceeds from the Secured Notes to pay the remaining contract price of the Viking Venus and for general corporate purposes.

The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to certain non-U.S. persons outside the United States under Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold without registration unless pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and all applicable state laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Notes, nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements regarding beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the use of proceeds of the Notes. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Viking takes no responsibility for updating the information contained in this press release following the date hereof to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Viking Cruises Ltd

Viking offers destination-focused travel experiences for guests aged 55 and older. For the 2019 season, over 500,000 guests traveled with us to over 375 cities and towns in over 100 countries. We launched our Viking River Cruises product in 1997, our Viking Ocean Cruises product in 2015 and our Viking China product in 2016. In 2019, we began offering cruises for our Viking Expeditions product for the 2022 season, and in 2020, we began offering cruises for our Viking Mississippi product for the 2022 season. As of September 30, 2020, the Viking fleet included 76 river vessels and six ocean ships.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viking-cruises-ltd-announces-pricing-of-private-offering-of-350-million-of-senior-unsecured-notes-and-private-offering-of-350-million-of-senior-secured-notes-301217814.html

SOURCE Viking Cruises Ltd