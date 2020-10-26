Vigene Strengthens Management Team With Another Key Executive Addition As Business Expansion Continues

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vigene Biosciences, an award-winning world leader in plasmid and viral vector development and manufacturing, announces today another key executive addition. Audrey Chang, Ph.D. is appointed as the VP of QC and Analytical Services.

Dr. Chang is a world leader in biologics QC and analytical testing; and has been leading the QC development efforts for BioReliance/MilliporeSigma for cell gene therapy, biologics and other modalities of pharmaceutical tests for over 20 years . Dr. Chang is the author for more than 15 papers and has served as a keynote speaker for many conferences and meetings. Dr. Chang earned her Ph.D in Biology from John Hopkins University and B.S. from University of Maryland (College Park)

"Vigene Biosciences continues our successful growth trajectory; and we are very excited about the addition of Dr. Audrey Chang to our leadership team. Dr. Chang is a thought leader and experienced executive for cell and gene therapy QC and analytical testing," said Dr. Zairen Sun, President and CEO of Vigene Biosciences. "I am confident that her addition will greatly enhance Vigene's capacity and capabilities in QC and analytical assays to meet the increasing demand for viral vector and plasmid manufacturing and analysis."

"Gene therapy manufacturing and analytical services should be integrated to accelerate the pace of availing gene therapy products to clinical trials and patients. I am excited to join Vigene to bring best in class service offerings for viral vector and plasmid manufacturing and analytics," commented Dr. Chang.

Earlier this month, Vigene Biosciences announced the appointment of Molly McGlaughlin as COO.

About Vigene Biosciences

Vigene Biosciences is an award-winning world leader in plasmid and viral vector development and manufacturing. Vigene features integrated plasmid and viral vector production and analytical service offerings from its 71,000 sq ft of state-of-the-art facility with 10 GMP cleanroom suites. Vigene's mission is to make gene therapy affordable. On basic research side, Vigene is developing, manufacturing, and distributing state-of-the-art AAV, lentivirus, retrovirus, adenovirus, and plasmid-based reagents including HHMI/Janelia Research Campus AAV Biosensors. On the cGMP clinical production side, Vigene combines the proven production technologies with rigorous regulatory compliant cGMP production to meet the needs and expectations of clinical and commercial clients. Vigene offers FDA and EMA compliant cGMP production for AAV, lentivirus, adenovirus, retrovirus, and plasmids to global pharmaceutical and biotech companies, governmental agencies and non-profit organizations.

