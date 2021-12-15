ViewSonic VTouch Brings Full MacOS Monterey Multi-Touch Compatibility To TD Series Monitors

BREA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, launched the vTouch 3.1 driver for its TD Series touchscreen monitors, making the displays compatible with the newly released macOS Monterey. Mac users can extend the full functionality of the Mac trackpad to touchscreen monitors, combining dual-screen efficiency with multi-touch gesture capability. The TD Series offers a range of products for a wide variety of needs, from highly portable 16" units to more expansive 24" displays.

"Mac users have long faced the challenge of a lack of OS-based support for external touchscreens. The launch of our vTouch driver significantly improved touch support for macOS. This garnered positive feedback from our Mac users," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "We have been committed to ensuring that our displays are always equipped with the latest software technology. We are proud to offer an up-to-date driver that supports multi-touch gesture recognition and provides a solution for Mac users to get more out of their devices and their operating system."

ViewSonic's TD Series touchscreen monitors are designed to suit a diverse array of visual needs and are ideal for overcoming one-screen limitations. In the past, Mac users could not use external touch monitors due to limitations in macOS. With ViewSonic's latest vTouch software, Mac users can employ all the features of multi-touch technology such as zoom, pinch, spread, rotate, and stretch, as well as Mac trackpad gestures on the TD Series. This bridges the gap between Mac users and dual-screen touch technology.

vTouch 3.1 works across ViewSonic's entire TD Series. The vTouch driver is compatible with both Intel and M1 processors. It is available for macOS 10.8 and above. Mac users can install ViewSonic's vTouch by downloading the driver here.

The TD Series offers options for resistive, infrared (IR), and capacitive touchscreens. Moreover, the series features sharp, high-resolution displays, with sleek, clean designs. It spans a range of sizes, from the portable 16" TD1655 to the 24" TD2455. The TD Series supports Windows, Android, Chrome, and macOS devices.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

